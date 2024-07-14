Seattle Mariners ‘favorites’ to land young one-time All-Star before July 30 MLB trade deadline

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

While the Seattle Mariners are reportedly pursuing a trade for various impact players before the July 30 MLB trade deadline, a new report claims they are viewed as favorites for one specific young star.

Entering the MLB games today, the Mariners have seen their once sizable lead in the American League West dwindle to just one game. The red-hot Houston Astros have made up a lot of ground in recent weeks and the defending champion Texas Rangers still loom in the background.

The AL West getting tighter has put added pressure on head of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto to make some deals before the deadline to give the franchise its first serious chance at reaching the World Series in decades. Recently, it was reported that the organization has spoken with nearly every team in MLB about potential trades. However, it seems they may be getting closer to finalizing one particular deal.

Seattle Mariners reportedly favorites to finalize a trade for Jazz Chisholm Jr.

On Sunday, USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale revealed that “the Seattle Mariners are emerging as the favorites to land” talented Miami Marlins shortstop Jazz Chisholm Jr. The team has been linked to the one-time All-Star recently and the word around the league is that he is highly likely to be moved before July 30.

The Mariners have gotten awful production in the batting order from second baseman Jorge Polanco this season. While Chisholm Jr. is a shortstop by trade, he can play multiple positions including second base. There are issues with his defense at short but he should be better on the other side of the infield and would be a huge hitting upgrade at second.

Jazz Chisholm stats (2024): .251 AVG, .320 OBP, .410 SLG, 12 HR, 42 RBI, 41 R, 18 SB

He is under team control for two more seasons but will be arbitration-eligible in both years.

