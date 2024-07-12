MLB insider claims Seattle Mariners ‘have touched base with every team in MLB,’ 5 stars reportedly on wish list

A new report from a prominent MLB insider has revealed several of the players the Seattle Mariners are allegedly targeting. In what has been an aggressive approach to improving the roster before this month’s trade deadline.

Despite being in the same division as the defending champion Texas Rangers and perennial contenders the Houston Astros, the Seattle Mariners are closing in on the All-Star Break in the top spot of the American League West.

Related: Seattle Mariners game today – Get watch time and channel for tonight’s game

They have one of the best pitching staffs in baseball, and that will be a huge advantage for the club come playoff time. However, their lineup is holding them back from being a serious contender to reach the World Series from the AL this October.

M’s head of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto is well aware of this problem and reportedly has been scowering the entire league for potential trades to improve the roster. And on Thursday The Athletic MLB insider Jim Bowden revealed some of the star players Dipoto has had early discussions about acquiring.

“President of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto told me on my SiriusXM radio show that Seattle ownership has assured him they will absorb additional payroll and that he is willing to trade top prospects if there’s a way to add a quality bat or two at the deadline,” Bowden wrote. “The Mariners have touched base with practically every team in baseball and have interest in the White Sox’s Luis Robert Jr., the Cubs’ Cody Bellinger, the Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm Jr., the Mets’ Pete Alonso, and the Diamondbacks’ Christian Walker.”

With the Astros having made a huge turnaround in recent weeks and the Rangers expected to be better with both Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom back in the second half, the Mariners must make a trade or two for some impact bats or risk the threat of losing the division lead they have held for most of the season.

Related: Where to the Seattle Mariners land in our latest MLB power rankings?