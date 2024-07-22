Los Angeles Dodgers surprisingly move on from veteran starter ahead of MLB trade deadline

Credit: Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been dealing with a plethora of injuries to their starting rotation. Tyler Glasnow, Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler and Yoshinobu Yamamoto are currently on the injured list.

It’s pretty much been Gavin Stone and James Paxton that have held down the fort for the first-place team heading into next week’s MLB trade deadline.

That’s why it was such a big surprise to hear reports that Los Angeles has designated Paxton for assignment. Robert Murray of FanSided was the first to report this surprising news.

Paxton, 35, signed a one-year contract with the Dodgers this past offseason. The veteran has pitched to an 8-2 record with a 4.43 ERA and 1.46 WHIP thus far on the season. Those last two numbers are more indicative of his performance than his record as a starter for the Dodgers.

Related: Updated Los Angeles Dodgers news and rumors

Where do the Los Angeles Dodgers go after designated James Paxton for assignment

Credit: Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports

Kershaw is expected to make his season debut later this week after undergoing shoulder surgery this past offseason. Glasnow is also expected to return from the injured list. Buehler and Yamamoto are expected to be back at some point next month.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers continue to be linked to starting pitchers ahead of next week’s trade deadline. They are currently in talks with the Chicago White Sox about a potential trade that would net Los Angeles ace starter Garrett Crochet.

The Dodgers entered MLB games today with a 59-41 record and eight games ahead of both the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres in the National League West.

Getting these reinforcements back is no small thing. It is also why Los Angeles made the surprise decision to move on from James Paxton.