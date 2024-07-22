Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly talking blockbuster deal ahead of MLB trade deadline

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

We already know that the Los Angeles Dodgers are in on Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet. That shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise given the injuries to their starting rotation.

With just over a week to go before the MLB trade deadline, we’re now hearing some more on the Dodgers’ plans.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Los Angeles is currently in conversations with the White Sox about a trade that could be expanded to multiple players. That includes reliever Michael Kopech and star outfielder Luis Robert.

All three of these players from MLB’s worst team could be had ahead of the deadline. Meanwhile, Los Angeles has both the cash to bring on salaries and the farm system that would entice a rebuilding White Sox team in trade talks.

Will the Los Angeles Dodgers pull off a blockbuster trade?

Los Angeles entered MLB games today with a 58-41 record. It is seven games ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League West.

But not everything is great in Southern California. Starting pitchers Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Walker Buehler and Clayton Kershaw are all on the injured list. Kershaw has not pitched this season after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery. Yamamoto is out until at least mid-August.

This hast left Gavin Stone (3.19 ERA, 1.23 WHIP) and James Paxton (4.38 ERA, 1.45 WHIP) left to do the heavy work.

Acquiring someone like Crochet would be a game changer. Still only 25 years old, he’s pitching to a 3.02 ERA and 0.95 WHIP. The lefty has also struck out 150 batters in 107.1 innings.

Per MLB.com, Los Angeles has the eighth-best farm system in baseball. That list is headlined by Dalton Rushing, Josue De Paula and Nick Frasso. Needless to say, the Dodgers have enough to entice Chicago into a broader deal that would include acquiring Robert.