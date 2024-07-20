MLB expert reveals favorites in Garrett Crochet sweepstakes, why Dodgers and Orioles are near-lock to land All-Star ace

Credit: Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

A popular MLB radio host and league expert reveals three favorites in the Garrett Crochet trade sweepstakes. And why teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers or Baltimore Orioles are near locks to land the All-Star pitcher.

We are a little over a week away from the July 30 trade deadline. And no player has gotten more attention on the trade block than Chicago White Sox ace Garrett. The strikeout machine has taken MLB by storm in 2024 and seems primed to be a star for years to come.

To the surprise of no one, Chicago’s top pitcher has gotten a huge amount of interest on the trade market. But not every team will have the chips to acquire him. On Thursday, SiriusXM MLB Channel host Mike Ferrin spoke to Sportsnaut and laid out which organizations have the best chance of getting the 25-year-old.

“If you look at the teams that have the deepest farm systems; Baltimore comes into play in that. And I think it’s a more likely scenario that they would trade for him over [Tarik] Skubal,” Ferrin said. “I think the Dodgers have the depth in their system. I think the Padres have been the most aggressive and they’ve recently done a deal for a top-flight pitcher with the White Sox.

Garrett Crochet stats (2024): 6-6 Record, 3.02 ERA, 0.950 WHIP, 150 SO, 23 BB, 107.1 IP

“I think there is a very good chance Crochett gets moved … The Dodgers might be the best fit for Crochett this year,” he added. “Baltimore could use a little more help in the rotation. They get very thin in the rotation next season after Corbin Burnes and John Means hit free agency.”

Garrett Crochet has pitched more innings in 2024 than he has in his entire professional career. Which hurts his trade value a bit for this season. But still, why would Chicago move such a talented young arm amid a rebuild? Ferrin explained why it’s a near guarantee the White Sox trade off the All-Star before July 30.

“I think Crochett’s going to be moved. I don’t think there’s any better time for the White Sox to move him,” said Ferrin. “He has two years of team control after this year. They’ve attempted to extend him [and] they haven’t been able to … I think they have to move him at this point. I don’t know if the value is ever going to be higher.”

