5 Players to watch for in the New York Giants preseason opener vs the Detroit Lions, including Drew Lock

The New York Giants will face the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night at MetLife Stadium in what will be the 2024 preseason opener for both teams.

These two squads had joint practices on Monday and Tuesday, and it was evident that both were excited to hit someone wearing a different uniform, as proven by several heated altercations on Monday. Following those practices, you can expect that the bulk of the starters will not play on Thursday.

Although Daniel Jones and sixth overall pick Malik Nabers may sit out, there are still several players to keep a close on during Thursday’s preseasonmatchup.

Drew Lock

Drew Lock will make his New York Giants debut on Thursday and could possibly play a half or more. The Giants signed the 27-year-old Lock after the team’s backup quarterback for the last two seasons Tyrod Taylor signed with the New York Jets.

So far head coach Brian Daboll has liked what he’s seen from his new backup quarterback.

“Got some size and got enough athletic ability. He’s not afraid to push it and throw it in some tight windows. We talked with him, thought he’d be a good fit for us, and he’s done a good job since he’s been here,” Daboll said of Lock.

With Daniel Jones’s extensive injury history, Lock must have a firm grasp of the offense, and instill confidence in his teammates, that he’ll be ready if Jones were to go down. Look for Lock to take some chances deep against the Lions’ secondary on Thursday.

Theo Johnson

The starting tight end battle between Lawrence Cager, Daniel Bellinger, and rookie Theo Johnson, has been intriguing as all three have taken reps with the first-team offense.

Although the competition has been tight, you can see that Johnson is quicker and more agile than the other tight ends as he caught a deep pass across the middle in his first rep in training camp. The fourth-round pick is progressing each day, and now we’ll get a chance to see how he performs in his first NFL action.

Dru Phillips

Another player who has shined thus far in training camp has been third-round pick Dru Phillips. The rookie corner has made a reputation for being physical, particularly against the run. But he’s also shown that he is excellent in coverage as he’s knocked down a few passes and has an interception this summer.

He’s in position to be the team’s starting nickel corner and if he performs well Thursday night, it will bode well for his chances to be the starter in Week 1.

Tyrone Tracy, Jr.

Devin Singletary is the team’s lead back, but fifth-round pick Tyrone Tracy Jr could have a pivotal role as a reserve running back and as a kick returner with the new kickoff rules.

The versatile back has taken reps with the first-team offense and could beat out Eric Gray for second string behind Singletary. Expect Tracy Jr to get a ton of action on Thursday as a runner, pass catcher, and on special teams.

Allen Robinson

New York wide receiver room is as impressive as it’s been in years with Nabers, Darius Slayton, Wan’Dale Robinson, Jalin Hyatt, and punt returner Gunner Olszewski. That leaves several players battling it for the last one or two receiver spots on the team.

One of those players battling to make the team is Allen Robinson. Robinson is entering his 11th season in the NFL having played for the Jaguars, Bears, Rams, and Steelers. He’s had over 1,000 receiving yards three times in his career with the last one coming in 2020, but since then he’s been on three different teams and has 1,029 yards during that span.

He’ll turn 31 later this month and since he doesn’t participate on special teams, the odds are against him making the roster. However, if he has an impressive showing against the Lions it will enhance his chances of making the final roster.

