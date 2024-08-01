New York Giants reportedly tried to replace Saquon Barkley with star free agent but were snubbed for 1 major reason

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants were unable to replace star running back Saquon Barkley with a player of similar talent this offseason. However, it was not from a lack of trying.

The Giants are in the early stages of preparation for the 2024 NFL season. And for the first time in seven seasons, they will do so without two-time Pro Bowler Saquon Barkley. The New York native tested his value in free agency in March and was able to land a lucrative contract from rivals the Philadelphia Eagles.

This season, Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans veteran Devin Singletary will be the team’s top running back. While the six-year veteran is a solid player, it is a notable step for the offense when it comes to the RB spot. However, it seems that New York made a real effort to replace Barkley with the next best back on the market.

New York Giants tried to sign Josh Jacobs this spring?

In an interview with ESPN this week, former Las Vegas Raiders star, and new Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs revealed that nearly a dozen teams pursued him in free agency this spring. One of those organizations was the New York Giants.

However, Jacobs revealed that he “didn’t want to go to a team where I felt like I was going to be in a rebuilding situation.” That automatically eliminated Big Blue from being a serious contender for his services. Instead, he went to the Packers.

Adding the two-time Pro Bowler would have been a big response to losing Barkley and would have landed the team a player just as good as their former running back. Now they will have to hope Singletary can take his game to new heights back under the tutelage of head coach Brian Daboll. He was his offensive coordinator in Buffalo.

