10 New York Giants players who are thriving during the first week of training camp

The New York Giants have been in training camp for a full week as they prepare for their 100th season in the NFL. Many are curious to see if this year’s team will resemble the 2022 team that went 9-7-1 and won a playoff game, or last season’s team that finished 6-11. Head coach Brian Daboll isn’t thinking about what his team did in the past, he’s only focused on 2024. “You just focus on this year. This will be my 24th season. I’ve been part of 15 winning seasons, eight losing seasons, one season won a Super Bowl, the next year not make the playoffs. It’s really what you do each and every year. We’ve said that after the first year, I’ll say it again after the second year. We have a new team, new people in the building, and we’re going to work as hard as we can work to be as good as we can be”. It’s still early in camp, but a couple of players have stood out and are performing at a high level. Here’s a look at 10 of those players.

Malik Nabers

You never want to make too much of what a player does in training camp, but Malik Nabers has been outstanding in camp. He's already established himself as the go-to guy on offense, and on Sunday he made the play of the summer on a diving catch down the right sideline. Every day in practice, Nabers has stood out as the most effective offensive player, and you can see why some felt he was the best receiver in this draft class. The expectation for him prior to camp was that he would become the first Giant receiver since 2018 to have 1,000 receiving yards in a season. Now some feel he could break Odell Beckham Jr franchise record for most receiving yards by a rookie (1,305).

Theo Johnson

After missing the first few training camp practices due to a hip injury, fourth-round pick Theo Johnson made his debut on Sunday and showcased his speed and athleticism. He caught a pass over the middle on his first rep with the second-team offense and then later caught a touchdown from Drew Lock. It's not easy for rookies to shine during their first practice, especially after missing time. But Johnson managed to do it and showed why some feel he might be the team's starting tight end in Week 1.

Andru Phillips

In the final episode of Hard Knocks, general manager Joe Schoen said before the team drafted Andru Phillips in the third round that he could be their starting nickel back. Thus far in camp, Schoen's premonition may come true as the 22-year-old corner has been taking several reps with the first-team defense at nickel. His ball-hawking skills have been a question mark since he didn't record an interception during his college career, but he was able to come away with an interception at Tuesday's practice. The position battle on who will be the team's starting nickel between him and Nick McCloud will be one of the toughest decisions that defensive coordinator Shane Bowen will have to make.

Dyontae Johnson

With Micah McFadden slowly recovering from injury, second-year linebacker Dyontae Johnson has taken some reps with the first-team defense and has impressed his head coach. "He's making the most of his opportunities. He's done a good job I'd say in both phases, defense and special teams. This will be an important training camp for him. It will be an important preseason for him, which it is for a lot of young players". Daboll said of the 23-year-old linebacker. Johnson may have been one of the unheralded players on the team at the start of summer, but he's progressing day by day as the game is slowing down for him. If he can continue to impress his coaches throughout the summer, he could be a starter in New York's impressive front seven.

Cordale Flott

One of the biggest questions coming into camp was who would be the starting corner opposite Deonte Banks. Third-year corner Cordale Flott began camp as the starting corner and remains the starter as we enter week two of camp. Of the potential starters on defense he should see playing time in the preseason and if he continues to play at a high level in camp and in preseason, he'll have a firm grasp on being the starter.

Jalin Hyatt

Hyatt was seldom used as a rookie catching just 23 passes on 40 targets. However, he's been involved frequently with the first-team offense and has received the second-most targets behind Nabers. The offense wants to take more chances downfield this season and Hyatt is going to play a pivotal role in that. Often players make the biggest strides in their pro careers from year one to year two. The team is hopeful that will be the outcome for their speedy 22-year-old receiver.

Drew Lock

The team has said repeatedly that Daniel Jones will be the starting quarterback this season. However, Jones has been inaccurate at times this summer and backup Drew Lock has flourished. "He's not afraid to push it and throw it in some tight windows. We talked with him, thought he'd be a good fit for us, and he's done a good job since he's been here". Brian Daboll said of Lock. It's premature to say New York could have a quarterback competition on their hands, but if Jones's struggles persist and Lock plays well in the preseason opener against the Lions next week, things could change.

Lawrence Cager

Theo Johnson isn't the only tight end who's had an impressive start to camp, as veteran Lawrence Cager has been making plays whenever his number has been called. He's also performed well in terms of blocking which is a big part of why he's taken reps with the starting offense. In the wake of Darren Waller's retirement, Cager, Johnson, and Bellinger are showing New York has a trio of tight ends that will be heavily involved in the offense this season.

Jermaine Eluemunor

Eluemunor was one of the Giants' big free-agent signings. Initially, the thought was he would be one of the starting guards on the offensive line. But with Evan Neal still having issues with his ankle, Eluemunor has been the team's starting right tackle in practice. Based on how he's looked and the continuity that he and the rest of the offensive line are starting to build, he seems poised to be the right tackle, even when Neal is finally able to practice. Playing right tackle is nothing new to Eluemunor, as he was the Raiders' starting right tackle the last two seasons when he was coached by Carmen Bricillo, the team's new offensive line coach.

Dane Belton

