New York Giants tight end, former NFL star, Darren Waller expected to retire by next week

New York Giants tight end Darren Waller has been contemplating retirement all offseason. Now, the 31-year-old is reportedly expected to make the decision official by next week.

Waller, a 2020 Pro Bowl selection, had been mum on his future in pro football this spring with NFL rumors that he was contemplating retirement. Following a divorce with WNBA star Kelsey Plum, which led to a now infamous music video, it appears his playing career is likely over.

Darren Waller stats 2023: 52 receptions, 552 receiving yards, 1 touchdown in 12 games

Giants’ reporter Jordan Raanan of ESPN reported on Monday that Waller is “likely” to make a final decision regarding his future by the team’s mandatory minicamp next week. While nothing is official, those around the team expect him to retire and that feeling is shared by those close to him.

Darren Waller career stats: 350 receptions, 4,124 receiving yards, 11.8 yards per reception, 20 touchdowns, 208 first downs in 86 career games played

Waller started his NFL career as a sixth-round pick, selected 204th overall by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Georgia Tech alum struggled with addiction early in his career, at one point nearly dying from an overdose before going to rehab and turning his life around.

Darren Waller career earnings (Spotrac): $42.869 million

After serving multiple suspensions from the NFL for violating the league’s substance abuse policy in 2016 and ’17, Waller was signed by the Las Vegas Raiders in 2018.

With Waller poised to retire before training camp, Daniel Bellinger and rookie Theo Johnson will go into the summer atop the Giants depth chart at tight end. After learning the offense and getting back into football shape that season – 75 receiving yards in 4 games – he broke out in 2019.

Waller exploded for 1,145 receiving yards with 90 receptions in 16 games across the 2019 NFL season. The following year, he earned a Pro Bowl selection after recording 107 receptions for 1,196 receiving yards with a career-high 9 touchdowns.

Unfortunately, injuries would limit Waller over the next three seasons. In March 2023, he was traded to the Giants in exchange for a 2023 compensatory third-round pick (wide receiver Tre Tucker). In what was likely his final NFL game, Waller hauled in 5 receptions for 45 receiving yards in a 27-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

