Pittsburgh Steelers depth chart ahead of preseason opener could be telling

Credit: Barry Reeger-USA TODAY Sports

We don’t necessarily pay too much attention to depth charts around the NFL during the summer. But the Pittsburgh Steelers are certainly an exception to that rule.

Pittsburgh opened the summer session with the recently-acquired Russell Wilson as its likely starting quarterback over new Steelers signal caller Justin Fields.

Things have changed since, with Wilson ailed by a calf injury and Fields surprisingly performing well while taking QB 1 reps.

So, where do the Steelers stand heading into their preseason opener against the Houston Texans Friday night?

Pittsburgh released its first depth chart of the summer with mere days to go before said opener. It lists Wilson as the starter over Fields. Kyle Allen is the third-stringer while John Rhys Plumlee comes in fourth on the depth chart.

Related: Pittsburgh Steelers standing in Sportsnaut’s NFL power rankings

What does Pittsburgh Steelers depth chart tell us about QB competition

Barry Reeger-USA TODAY Sports

It’s highly unlikely that Wilson will take to the field on Friday. Instead, the expectation is that Fields will see a nice amount of the action in the first half.

This gives the former Chicago Bears first-round bust from Ohio State a real opportunity to prove himself to the Steelers’ coaching staff.

How much weight head coach Mike Tomlin and Co. put on the preseason remains to be seen. But it is an opportunity for Fields.

As for Wilson, he signed with Pittsburgh after a failed two-year run with the Denver Broncos. The nine-time Pro Bowler and future Hall of Famer could reportedly request to be traded or released if he doesn’t earn the starting gig.

“What if Fields does win the job? The Steelers are only paying Wilson a league-minimum $1.21 million for this season,” ESPN’s Dan Graziano on the Steelers and Russell Wilson. “His former team, the Broncos, are paying the rest of his guaranteed $39 million salary. If Fields is named the Week 1 starter, would Wilson remain as a backup? It’s conceivable he’d ask the Steelers to cut or trade him.”

The 35-year-old Wilson signed a mere one-year, $1.21 million contract with Pittsburgh this past spring. That contract could be attractive to quarterback-needy teams. Though, said deal also comes with a no-trade clause. This means Wilson would have to approve any deal.

Read more: Ranking Pittsburgh Steelers’ Russell Wilson among NFL starting QBs