Top 5 Biggest Super Bowl Upsets In NFL History: From Joe Namath’s Guarantee To The New York Giants’ Perfect Spoiler

Every sports enthusiast would agree that the Super Bowl has been home to some of the most stunning upsets in sports history. Here are five of the greatest.
5. Super Bowl XLII: New York Giants vs. New England Patriots
The 2008 New England Patriots were pursuing an undefeated season and entered as 12.5-point favorites against the New York Giants. The Giants stunned the Patriots 17-14 in a dramatic clash, highlighted by David Tyree’s famous “Helmet Catch.” This game is widely considered one of the biggest upsets in Super Bowl history.
4. Super Bowl IV: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Minnesota Vikings
In Super Bowl IV (1970), the Kansas City Chiefs entered as 12-point underdogs against the Minnesota Vikings, who boasted a 12-2 regular-season record. The Chiefs defied predictions with a convincing 23-7 victory, marking the AFL’s second straight Super Bowl win.
Related: Predicting Super Bowl 2025 winner
4. Super Bowl XXXVI: New England Patriots vs. St. Louis Rams
The 2002 St. Louis Rams, known as “The Greatest Show on Turf,” were heavy favorites against the New England Patriots, who were 14-point underdogs. In a stunning upset, Tom Brady led the Patriots to a 20-17 victory with a last-second field goal from Adam Vinatieri, launching New England’s NFL dynasty.
Related: 5 Super Bowl Commercials That Backfired Spectacularly
2. Super Bowl XXXII: Denver Broncos vs. Green Bay Packers
In Super Bowl XXXII (1998), the Denver Broncos were 11-point underdogs against the defending champion Green Bay Packers. Led by veteran quarterback John Elway, they triumphed 31-24, ending the NFC’s 13-year Super Bowl winning streak and securing Elway’s first championship.
Related: 5 Potential landing spots if Aaron Rodgers is cut by New York Jets soon, including the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders
1. Super Bowl III: New York Jets vs. Baltimore Colts
In Super Bowl III (1969), the AFL’s New York Jets faced the NFL’s Baltimore Colts as 18-point underdogs. Jets quarterback Joe Namath famously guaranteed victory before the game – a bold claim against the Colts, who had posted a 13-1 regular season record and a 10-game winning streak. The Jets’ 16-7 victory validated Namath’s guarantee and marked the AFL’s first Super Bowl win, establishing the league’s credibility. Many consider this the greatest upset in Super Bowl history.
Related: Greatest Super Bowl Commercials: Top 5 Most Memorable Ads In NFL History