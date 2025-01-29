fbpx

Top 5 Biggest Super Bowl Upsets In NFL History: From Joe Namath’s Guarantee To The New York Giants’ Perfect Spoiler

Joe Namath, New York Jets
Credit: Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

Every sports enthusiast would agree that the Super Bowl has been home to some of the most stunning upsets in sports history. Here are five of the greatest.

5. Super Bowl XLII: New York Giants vs. New England Patriots

Super Bowl XLII.
Credit: TYSON TRISH/THE RECORD

The 2008 New England Patriots were pursuing an undefeated season and entered as 12.5-point favorites against the New York Giants. The Giants stunned the Patriots 17-14 in a dramatic clash, highlighted by David Tyree’s famous “Helmet Catch.” This game is widely considered one of the biggest upsets in Super Bowl history.

4. Super Bowl IV: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Minnesota Vikings

SUPER BOWL IV
Credit: Tony Tomsic-Imagn Images

In Super Bowl IV (1970), the Kansas City Chiefs entered as 12-point underdogs against the Minnesota Vikings, who boasted a 12-2 regular-season record. The Chiefs defied predictions with a convincing 23-7 victory, marking the AFL’s second straight Super Bowl win.

4. Super Bowl XXXVI: New England Patriots vs. St. Louis Rams

Three-time New England Patriots Super Bowl champion David Patten dies at 47
Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The 2002 St. Louis Rams, known as “The Greatest Show on Turf,” were heavy favorites against the New England Patriots, who were 14-point underdogs. In a stunning upset, Tom Brady led the Patriots to a 20-17 victory with a last-second field goal from Adam Vinatieri, launching New England’s NFL dynasty.

2. Super Bowl XXXII: Denver Broncos vs. Green Bay Packers

Best NFL players of all time, John Elway
Credit: JIM GEHRZ/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL / USA TODAY NETWORK

In Super Bowl XXXII (1998), the Denver Broncos were 11-point underdogs against the defending champion Green Bay Packers. Led by veteran quarterback John Elway, they triumphed 31-24, ending the NFC’s 13-year Super Bowl winning streak and securing Elway’s first championship.

1. Super Bowl III: New York Jets vs. Baltimore Colts

SUPER BOWL III
Credit: Tony Tomsic-Imagn Images

In Super Bowl III (1969), the AFL’s New York Jets faced the NFL’s Baltimore Colts as 18-point underdogs. Jets quarterback Joe Namath famously guaranteed victory before the game – a bold claim against the Colts, who had posted a 13-1 regular season record and a 10-game winning streak. The Jets’ 16-7 victory validated Namath’s guarantee and marked the AFL’s first Super Bowl win, establishing the league’s credibility. Many consider this the greatest upset in Super Bowl history.

