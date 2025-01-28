5 Potential landing spots if Aaron Rodgers is cut by New York Jets soon, including the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders

When the New York Jets acquired Aaron Rodgers in a blockbuster trade two years ago there was a lot of hope he would be the final piece to a Super Bowl contender. However, his time in Gotham has been a disaster. He missed all of his debut season due to a ruptured Achilles. Then despite being healthy for all of the 2024 campaign, he ended up being a key part of the team’s 5-12 finish.
With the organization hiring a new head coach — former Jets star Aaron Glenn — and looking for a new general manager, there is a great deal of doubt Rodgers will be back with the Jets in 2025. Glenn being non-commital about his future during his introductory press conference certainly did not offer reason confidence.
If the franchise did decide to move on from the 41-year-old legend, and he was not ready to retire, here are five teams that could take a flier on the future Hall-of-Famer.
Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are in a tough spot again in Round 1 of the NFL Draft. Their pick at eight might be just out of range of the top two QBs in this year’s class. And neither Cam Ward nor Shedeur Sanders seems to be worth trading up for. After hiring a 73-year-old head coach in Pete Carroll, Las Vegas wants to win sooner rather than later. That is why it would not be out of the question for the team to take a one-season flier on the four-time MVP so he can mentor a QB they take in a later round.
New York Giants
The New York Giants should be able to get one of the top two QBs in this year’s NFL Draft. However, there are questions if either is worth using the third overall pick on. That means a player like Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter could be the G-Men’s top pick in April. The idea of staying in New York and getting to work with young star Malik Nabers, and Hunter could appeal to Aaron Rodgers in 2025.
Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly want to re-sign either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields this offseason. However, it isn’t out of the question that they fail to retain both if those players get better offers elsewhere. It would put them in a difficult position once again with a good roster that lacks an impact player at quarterback. If they were willing to bring in Wilson after a pair of down seasons, it wouldn’t be shocking if they signed Rodgers to be a mentor to a rookie QB next season.
Tennessee Titans
If the Tennessee Titans don’t use the No. 1 overall pick on Miami signal-caller Cam Ward, it would surprise some. Considering how badly they need an upgrade at QB. However, they could decide that Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter is too good to pass on with the top pick. While Aaron Rodgers in Tennessee seems unthinkable, if he is desperate to play in 2025 they certainly would be a top suitor for his services.
- Aaron Rodgers stats (2024): 63.0 completion percentage, 3,897 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, 90.5 passer rating
New Orleans Saints
Derek Carr has not been the player the New Orleans Saints were hoping for. While he has not been bad, the former Raiders star has not helped to elevate the talent on the roster. If they choose to move on from him this offseason, bringing in Rodgers as a placeholder for a year is possible. The 10-time Pro Bowler going to New Orleans is unlikely, but crazier things have happened and they do have some good pieces to work with on offense.
Aaron Rodgers Prediction For 2025
There are very few teams that make much sense for Aaron Rodgers at this point in his career. If he does play one more season, the most likely landing spots are the Raiders and Giants. However, after two disastrous seasons in New York, chances are the NFL legend will retire from the sport if he is cut by the Jets.
- Aaron Rodgers contract: Three years, $112.5 million