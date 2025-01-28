5 Potential landing spots if Aaron Rodgers is cut by New York Jets soon, including the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders

When the New York Jets acquired Aaron Rodgers in a blockbuster trade two years ago there was a lot of hope he would be the final piece to a Super Bowl contender. However, his time in Gotham has been a disaster. He missed all of his debut season due to a ruptured Achilles. Then despite being healthy for all of the 2024 campaign, he ended up being a key part of the team’s 5-12 finish.

With the organization hiring a new head coach — former Jets star Aaron Glenn — and looking for a new general manager, there is a great deal of doubt Rodgers will be back with the Jets in 2025. Glenn being non-commital about his future during his introductory press conference certainly did not offer reason confidence.

If the franchise did decide to move on from the 41-year-old legend, and he was not ready to retire, here are five teams that could take a flier on the future Hall-of-Famer.