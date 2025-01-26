Notable NFL Draft analyst surprisingly predicts New York Giants get QB they want in draft without trade

The assumption for weeks had been the New York Giants wouldn’t be able to get the top quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft unless they traded up. However, a new mock from a notable analyst predicts they get their man while staying at No. 3.

Expectations were never high for the Giants in 2024. Especially after they lost star running back Saquon Barkley in NFL free agency. However, being one of the worst teams in football and finishing with a 3-14 record was a worst-case scenario.

Now, the organization must again use the offseason to improve the roster following another losing campaign. However, this year they have a top three pick in April’s NFL Draft. To many pundits, the expectation is the organization will use their first selection on Colorado star Shedeur Sanders. Mainly because the top QB in the class, Cam Ward, is expected to be taken with the No. 1 pick by the Tennessee Titans.

However, NFL.com draft expert Daniel Jeremiah revealed his latest mock draft this weekend, and he made some surprising predictions for the top three picks in April.

New York Giants record (2025): 3-14

Will the New York Giants get Cam Ward with the third overall pick?

In his latest mock, he actually does not expect the Titans to take the Miami star with the top pick. Instead, he believes they will use the No. 1 overall selection on Penn State stud pass rush Abdul Carter. The sack master is viewed by many as the top talent in this year’s class.

The Cleveland Browns have the second pick in April. There has been a lot of speculation that if the New York Giants want a top QB like Ward, they would need to trade up to the Browns’ spot and give up a future first-round pick. But Jeremiah also expects Cleveland to go best player available, and that would be Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter.

Cam Ward stats (2024): 4, 313 passing yards, 204 rushing yards, 43 total touchdowns, 172.2 passer rating

It would leave Ward on the board and he predicts the G-Men will use their first pick on the Hurricanes QB. “The Giants are desperate for a quarterback. Ward’s strong arm and playmaking ability would be a great fit,” he wrote.

