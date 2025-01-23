New York Giants insider says surprise trade for 4-time Pro Bowler QB ‘can’t be ruled out’ this offseason

While the New York Giants have been linked to selecting a quarterback with their top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, a team insider believes a trade for a specific aging former Pro Bowler “can’t be ruled out.”

Expectations were never high for the Giants in 2024. Especially after they lost star running back Saquon Barkley in NFL free agency. However, being one of the worst teams in football and finishing with a 3-14 record was a worst-case scenario.

Now, the organization must again use the offseason to improve the roster following another losing campaign. However, this year they have a top three pick in April’s NFL Draft. To many pundits, the expectation is the organization will use their first selection on a potential franchise QB. Specifically Colorado stat Shedeur Sanders.

However, on Wednesday ESPN Giants insider Jordan Raanan offered up one unexpected option to be the teams starting quarterback in 2025.

Derek Carr stats (2024): 2,145 passing yards, 67.7 completion %, 15 touchdowns, 5 interceptions, 101.0 passer rating

Could the New York Giants target an offseason trade for Derek Carr?

“The trade avenue could also be an option. The future of Derek Carr in New Orleans is one that could come into question. Nothing should be ruled out,” Raanan wrote.

After two underwhelming seasons with the New Orleans Saints, Carr could certainly be on the trade block this season. As a short-term option the Giants could do far worse.

Derek Carr contract: Four years, $150 million

Raanan claimed that during the season New York was “high” on Sanders. But if during the draft scouting process they feel he is not worthy of a top three pick, they could go with the best available player. And that might be his teammate, Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.

If Carr is healthy, a passing game with him, stud rookie Malik Nabers, and Hunter would be a huge upgrade over what the team had this past season. The New York Giants are also expected to have around $53 million in cap space which could make a trade easier.

