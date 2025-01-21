NFL rumor gives more evidence Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants and Jets pass on drafting Shedeur Sanders in Round 1

While Shedeur Sanders was expected to be a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft a new report gives more evidence for why teams like the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants will pass on using their first selection on him.

Much of the football world is focused on the final four of the NFL Playoffs. But most franchises and their fans still have one eye focused on the offseason. Especially the NFL Draft in April. For franchises like the Browns, Raiders, Giants, and Jets, they must make the most of their picks in the top 10.

All four teams will make selections in the top 10, and the quartet could use their pick on a quarterback. Unfortunately for them, the player most teams think is the best QB in this class — Miami star Cam Ward — is expected to go first overall to the Tennessee Titans. That is why they have all been linked to Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders.

However, while Sanders is viewed by many as the second-best QB in this year’s event, a new report suggests he still isn’t worth using a first-round pick on in April.

Shedeur Sanders stats (2024): 74.0 completion %, 4,134 passing yards, 37 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, 168.2 passer rating

Could the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants wait to draft Shedeur Sanders in Round 2?

“[One executive] said his organization has Cam Ward as the no. 1 quarterback in this class. He also said Cam Ward is the only quarterback that they have with a first-round grade,” Sports Illustrated Las Vegas Raiders reporter Hondo Carpenter claimed this week.

Yet not only did Sanders not have a Round 1 grade for that team, but Carpenter claims he wasn’t even the second QB on their NFL Draft board. Instead, it was Mississippi signal caller Jaxson Dart. A player a second exec claimed was worthy of using an early pick on before Sanders.

Shedeur Sanders NFL Draft projection: Between 5th and 20th pick in Round 1

”They had Cam Ward clearly as No. 1, as well. And they also had Jaxson Dart as the second-best quarterback in this draft… They had [Dart] as a low 23 to 32 range in the first round,” he added.

It will be interesting to see how things play out in the weeks ahead. Sanders performing well in front of the Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants, and New York Jets at his pro day and/or at the combine could play a massive role in where he is selected this spring.

