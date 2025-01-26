5 Super Bowl Commercials That Backfired Spectacularly

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Super Bowl isn’t just about football—it’s also about the multimillion-dollar commercials that air during the broadcast. While many become cultural touchstones, others spark controversy or backlash. Here are five of the most controversial Super Bowl commercials in history.

5. Nationwide’s “Make Safe Happen” (2015)

Credit: Do Goodvertising via Youtube

Nationwide aired a somber commercial featuring a young boy describing all the life experiences he’d never have because he died in a preventable accident. While intended to educate the public about child safety, the ad’s dark tone during America’s biggest sporting celebration left viewers disturbed and angry. The insurance company faced immediate backlash for its misplaced message. Click here to watch. Related: Jacksonville Jaguars drama as Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Liam Coen reverses course on head coach position

4. Mountain Dew’s “Puppymonkeybaby” (2016)

Credit: Mister Alcohol via Youtube

Mountain Dew’s infamous “PuppyMonkeyBaby” commercial featured a disturbing hybrid creature — part puppy, part monkey, and part baby — to represent the drink’s combination of Mountain Dew, juice, and caffeine for Mountain Dew Kickstart. Though the bizarre ad achieved viral status with millions of views and social media engagement, many viewers found the creature unsettling and inappropriate. Click here to watch. Related: Grading NFL coaching hires 2025: Best, worst head coach, coordinator hirings



3. Snickers’ “Mechanics” (2007)

Credit: Marketing The Rainbow via Youtube

The candy bar manufacturer aired a commercial showing two mechanics accidentally kissing while eating a Snickers bar, followed by exaggerated “masculine” reactions. The ad faced immediate criticism from LGBTQ+ advocacy groups for its homophobic undertones. Snickers ultimately pulled the commercial from its campaign due to the backlash. Click here to watch. Related: NFL rumors identify current leader in the Las Vegas Raiders coaching search

2. General Motors’ “Robot” (2007)

Credit: BigBagInc via Youtube

GM’s controversial commercial depicted a factory robot dreaming about losing its job and contemplating suicide. Mental health organizations strongly criticized the ad for trivializing suicide and depression. The automotive giant was forced to edit the commercial following public outcry. Click here to watch. Related: New Orleans Saints insider believes team could turn to head coach with a Super Bowl pedigree

1. Just for Feet’s “Kenya Mission” (1999)

Credit: Neptuno Producciones via Youtube