Greatest Super Bowl Commercials: Top 5 Most Memorable Ads In NFL History

The Super Bowl is not only considered the ultimate sporting event but also serves as a premier stage for brands to showcase their most creative advertisements. Over the years, certain commercials have created indelible impressions in viewers’ minds. Here are some of the most memorable Super Bowl advertisements of all time.
5. Coca-Cola’s “Hey Kid, Catch!” (1980)
This heartwarming commercial aired during Super Bowl XIV, featuring NFL star “Mean” Joe Greene and a young fan. The ad’s emotional appeal and memorable tagline, “Hey kid, catch!” set a new standard for simple, human storytelling in advertising. Greene’s transformation from intimidating athlete to gentle giant resonated with audiences and became an instant classic.
4. Budweiser’s “Wassup!” (2000)
This advertisement became a cultural phenomenon, with friends shouting “Wassup!” to each other across the country. Its humor and relatability helped it go viral long before social media existed, making Budweiser seem more fun and approachable to consumers.
3. Snickers’ “You’re Not You When You’re Hungry” (2010)
Snickers launched their iconic campaign with a Super Bowl ad featuring legend Betty White. At 88 years old, America’s sweetheart showed her comedic timing was still perfect. The ad successfully combined humor with the brand’s core message about hunger satisfaction.
2. Apple’s “1984” (1984)
Directed by Ridley Scott and inspired by George Orwell’s novel, this groundbreaking commercial introduced the Macintosh computer during Super Bowl XVIII’s third quarter. The cinematic advertisement not only launched a revolutionary product but also established Apple as a company that challenged conventional thinking.
1. Volkswagen’s “The Force” (2011)
This charming commercial featured a young boy in a Darth Vader costume attempting to use the Force on various household objects, including his father’s new Volkswagen. The ad’s combination of Star Wars nostalgia, family dynamics, and gentle humor made it one of the most successful Super Bowl commercials ever produced.
