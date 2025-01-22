New Orleans Saints insider believes team could turn to head coach with a Super Bowl pedigree

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The New Orleans Saints are one of five NFL teams still searching for a new head coach this offseason.

They’ve met with several candidates. Some of which are heading back for second interviews. Other candidates have already accepted jobs elsewhere.

Yet, after weeks of vetting the top coaching candidates of the 2025 hiring cycle, the Saints could be getting closer to making a decision.

After Aaron Glenn, New Orleans Saints may prefer Mike McCarthy

Now that the New Orleans Saints are further along in their interview process to replace Dennis Allen, a couple of different finalists have emerged.

Former Saints player and coach Aaron Glenn is one of them, but some believe he’s close to accepting the New York Jets’ head coaching vacancy. If so, the Saints might have to turn to their backup plan.

According to Saints insider Nick Underhill, that backup plan may involve hiring former Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy. Yet, it still sounds like Glenn would be their top priority if given a choice.

“I think the Saints are bracing for Aaron Glenn to accept the position with the Jets. They haven’t booked anything as far as travel (not that the snow would allow it) it sure sounds like they’re getting things lined up for next steps. But if he for some reason says no to New York, he’d be back in play.

If I had to guess, I think Mike McCarthy is their next top choice, and I was actually surprised they waited so long to set things up with him given how interested they were in him early on while still under contract with Dallas. Sources in the building were giving him some strong endorsements. I might be reading too much into that, but that’s just my instinct from covering the team.

But Kafka and Weaver remain in play and will interview as soon as the weather clears up. McCarthy is also expected to interview this week in person.” Underhill via Reddit on New Orleans Saints

If the Saints are targeting McCarthy next, they may want to move with urgency since so many other teams are still trying to lock in their head coach for next year too. Yet, as Underhill noted, New Orleans may be waiting on Glenn to see which team he picks first.

