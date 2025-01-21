New York Jets reportedly make decision on their next head coach

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

While many felt like Robert Saleh was qualified to be a head coach, the New York Jets had seen enough after he fell to 20-36 across parts of four seasons with the team. Now, Saleh is emerging as a top head coaching candidate elsewhere, and the Jets are still searching for his replacement.

Yet, the Jets may have found their ideal candidate, and it sounds like an offer could be made in the very near future.

New York Jets’ head coaching job is Aaron Glenn’s, if he wants it

The New York Jets are one of five teams still hunting for their next head coach this offseason, but sources indicate their hunt is almost over.

According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Jets are essentially closing in on hiring Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

I’m told optimism is steadily growing that the visit with #Lions DC Aaron Glenn and #Commanders assistant general manager Lance Newmark is trending positively, per league sources.



Moreover, the sentiment is that the #Jets jobs are there’s—pending* all contractual mesh points… pic.twitter.com/rETfQCBRde — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 21, 2025

Lance Newmark would take over the Jets’ vacant general manager position, and he knows Glenn well from their time together in Detroit before Newmark accepted a job with Washington for the 2024 season.

Meanwhile, the Jets are already familiar with Glenn, not only from his eight seasons playing in New York but also from when he spent two seasons as one of their scouts from 2012 to 2013.

Most recently, Glenn has been serving as the Lions’ defensive coordinator across the past four seasons. He led a Detroit defense that allowed the NFL’s seventh-fewest points, helping them win 15 games and clinch the No. 1 seed in a crowded NFC playoff field. The Jets would be very happy if he could replicate that success in New York, but first, the two sides need to work out a contract that makes sense for both parties.

