Why the New York Giants need to bench Daniel Jones immediately, and 3 possible replacements for 2025

Two things became abundantly clear following the New York Giants 20-17 loss to the Carolina Panthers (3-7) on Sunday in Germany. One is that the loss enhanced New York’s chances of landing the number one pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and the other is that it’s time for the team to move on from Daniel Jones immediately.

At 2-8, this is a lost season for New York, and now they need to shift their focus and start planning for the future, which begins with benching Jones. The team is heading into the bye week, which is the perfect opportunity to prepare either Drew Lock or Tommy DeVito to be the starter when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 24th.

Here are three reasons why the team needs to bench Jones in favor of Lock or Devito.

Time to see what Drew Lock or Tommy DeVito can do

Neither backup quarterback on the Giants roster is the answer to being the starter in 2025, but it's time to see if they could be a viable backup after this season. DeVito sparked the team to a 3-3 record when he started six games last season. But we didn't see enough of him to determine if he should be number two on the depth chart. If he plays in the final seven games of this season, there will be enough film of him to properly assess if he can be a viable backup in this league. The Giants signed Lock to a one-year $5 million deal this offseason, but despite the team's offensive woes, he's only appeared in two games in mop-up duties and attempted eight passes. A big reason why the team signed Lock is because of his ability to throw passes downfield, as he's averaged 11.2 yards per completion for his career, compared to Jones, who averages 10.2 YPC. It's time to see what Lock can do in Brian Daboll's offense.

Daniel Jones has a $23 million injury guarantee in 2025

Jones signed a four-year $160 million extension back in March of 2023. However, the team does have potential out of this contract following this season, where they could save $19.4 million in cap space if they release Jones. However, Jones has an injury guarantee for 2025, where $23 million of his $30 million contract for next season would be guaranteed. This would only become effective if New York wanted to part ways with Jones and he could not pass a physical. Given his history of neck and knee injuries, it wouldn't come as a surprise if he suffered another significant injury, which is why Sunday's game against the Panthers needs to be his last start with the team.

Jones might be the third-best quarterback on the Giants

Despite some fans wanting the team to tank to secure a higher draft pick, coaches and players always want to win. So Brian Daboll will want to put his based players on the field. Based on how Jones has played this season it's possible that both Lock and DeVito would give the team a better chance of winning. Last season, most felt that DeVito and Tyrod Taylor played better than Jones. The same could hold true this year where Jones may be the third-best quarterback on the roster. It's time for the 49-year-old head coach to see if another QB gives his team a better chance of winning.

Potential Daniel Jones replacements start with Cam Ward

If the season were to end today, the Giants would have the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. This would give Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen a chance to finally get their quarterback if they're retained by ownership. Much can change regarding draft position over the year's final seven games and how the top college quarterback prospects will handle the rest of the season. But here are three college prospects that should be on the team's radar. Many people are high on Cam Ward as he has helped lead the Hurricanes to a 9-1 record by throwing for 3,494 yards with 32 touchdowns to just six interceptions. He also has a ton of playing experience, having played five years in college, and traditionally, Giants ownership finds quarterbacks with a lot of experience appealing.

Shedeur Sanders could also become the next Giants QB

Another trait that New York's brass has favored over the years is players that have an NFL pedigree. That's the case with Shedeur Sanders, whose father, Deion is viewed by many as the best corner in NFL history. Shedeur has the Colorado Buffaloes bowl eligible in guiding them to a 7-2 record by throwing for 2,882 yards with 24 touchdowns with six interceptions. He'll be ready to handle the bright lights and expectations of playing in the biggest media capital of the world, although some perceive playing in this market will be a distraction for him.

Jalen Milroe could be a sleeper candidate to become next Giants QB

