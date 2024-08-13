NFL injury report, Week 2 preseason: Latest on J.J. McCarthy, Jahmyr Gibbs and more

Our NFL injury report for Week 2 of the preseason is now live. While there is not much of a fantasy impact during the exhibition slate, trends will play a major role as drafts take place.

Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy is sidelined indefinitely and will undergo surgery. This means that Sam Darnold is the unquestioned QB1 in Minneapolis.

Several running backs and wide receivers also find themselves banged up. That includes San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey. Here is our NFL injury report for Week 2 of the preseason.

NFL injury report, Week 2 preseason: Quarterbacks

Player Team Injury Backup Status Justin Herbert Chargers Foot Easton Stick Out J.J. McCarthy Vikings Knee Nick Mullens Out Dak Prescott Cowboys Ankle Cooper Rush Questionable Andy Dalton Panthers Quad Jack Plummer Questionable Drew Lock Giants Hip Tommy DeVito Out

Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert is dealing with a plantar fascia injury in his right foot that he suffered earlier in the summer. There was some question about his ability to play Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Most recently, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh provided an update. The hope is that Herbert will return to practice here soon and be ready for the opener. That’s good because Los Angeles’ backup quarterback situation is a disaster.

J.J. McCarthy

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

This is one NFL injury report update we did not want. McCarthy suffered a knee injury during what was an otherwise stellar preseason debut. The rookie first-round pick is now set to undergo surgery and will be out indefinitely. This has veteran Sam Darnold on pace to start Week 1 against the New York Giants. The fantasy impact is obvious. What does this mean for star wide receiver Justin Jefferson? We have not seen him catch passes from Darnold in live-game action. The jury is still out on this.

Dak Prescott

Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Prescott left practice last week with an ankle injury. He did not suit up in Dallas’ preseason opener. But the expectation is that he’ll be ready to go Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns. Trey Lance took most of the reps in the preseason opener. Expect that to be the case moving forward this summer.

NFL injury report, Week 2 preseason: Running backs

Player Team Injury Backup Status Christian McCaffrey 49ers Calf Jordan Mason Out Jahmyr Gibbs Lions Hamstring David Montgomery Out Nick Chubb Browns Knee Jerome Ford Out MarShawn Lloyd Packers Hamstring Emmanuel Wilson Out Keaton Mitchell Ravens Knee N/A Out for season Kendre Miller Saints Hamstring Jordan Mims Jonathan Brooks Panthers Knee Miles Sanders Out

Christian McCaffrey

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year has been sidelined throughout training camp. San Francisco already ruled McCaffrey out for the remainder of the preseason slate. Calf injuries are tricky. A player needs to be 100% before returning from said injury. This has CMC firmly questionable for Week 1 against the New York Jets. Former undrafted free agent Jordan Mason has been a show in camp, and could make sense as late-round buy depending on how the NFL injury report plays out ahead of Week 1.

Jahmyr Gibbs

Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK

This 2023 first-round pick suffered a hamstring injury in practice on Monday. It’s not yet known how much time he’ll miss. The former Alabama star was great last season, going for 1,261 total yards and 11 touchdowns at a pace of 5.4 yards per touch. Even if Gibbs is able to go, David Montgomery is an obvious mid-to-late round buy. He scored 13 touchdowns in his first season with the Lions.

Nick Chubb

Chubb suffered a devastating knee injury two games into the 2023 season. At that point, there were questions about his ability to return. He’s answered the call, with an extensive rehab program. The hope in Cleveland is that Chubb will be able to return to practice at some point soon, with a goal of playing Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys.

NFL injury report, Week 2 preseason: Wide receivers

Player Team Injury Backup Status Puka Nacua Rams Knee Tyler Johnson Out Jaylen Waddle Dolphins Undisclosed River Cracraft Out Malik Nabers Giants Ankle Isaiah Hodgins Questionable DeAndre Hopkins Titans Knee Traylon Burks Out Marquise Brown Chiefs Shoulder Justin Watson Out Mike Williams Jets Knee Allen Lazard Out Jerry Jeudy Browns Knee Cedric Tillman Questionable Odell Beckham Jr. Dolphins Undisclosed N/A Out Josh Downs Colts Ankle Anthony Gould Out Ricky Pearsall 49ers Shoulder Chris Conley Out Rondale Moore Falcons Knee N/A Out for season

Puka Nacua

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

This stud young receiver suffered a knee injury in joint practice with the Los Angeles Chargers earlier in the summer. He’s considered week-to-week. But the expectation is that Nacua will be able to go Week 1 against the Detroit Lions. As a rookie last season, the former BYU star recorded 105 receptions for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns. He’s still an obvious first-round option in PPR-heavy leagues.

Jaylen Waddle

Waddle has yet to return to Dolphins practice due to an undisclosed injury. While it does not seem to be serious, this certainly is something to watch. Despite dealing with injuries throughout last season, Waddle was still able to put up 72 receptions for north of 1,000 yards. Continued issues in this regard could push Tyreek Hill even further up your draft board.

Malik Nabers

Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

This rookie from LSU is considered day-to-day with an ankle injury he suffered during practice over the weekend. It’s not a serious injury. Nabers is still also a top-end rookie option in fantasy drafts. He’ll certainly be Daniel Jones’ top target this season.

DeAndre Hopkins

Hopkins suffered a knee injury during practice earlier in August. Titans head coach Brian Callahan noted that the Pro Bowler won’t have to undergo surgery. But he’s expected to miss “several weeks” of action. This opens the door for 2022 first-round pick Treylon Burks. However, he is not a fantasy relevant option.

