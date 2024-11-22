5 bold predictions for Tampa Bay Buccaneers-New York Giants Week 12 matchup

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6) will travel to East Rutherford, New Jersey, to take on the New York Giants (2-8) Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

Both teams should be fresh coming off their bye week, but that is the only similarity between them heading into this game. The Buccaneers are still in contention to win the NFC South or a wild-card berth, whereas the Giants have put an end to the Daniel Jones era and will start Tommy DeVito at quarterback.

On paper, this may not be one of the most attractive games of Week 12, but it should be an entertaining contest. Here are five bold predictions for the game.

1. Tommy DeVito will throw a touchdown on the Giants’ first offensive drive

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

As we saw in the six games he appeared in last season, the team responded well when DeVito was behind center. The 26-year-old undrafted quarterback had a 3-3 record last season and re-energized the franchise.

The Giants’ offense has been putrid all season, as their 156 points are the fewest in the league heading into Week 12, and they’ve scored a touchdown only once on their opening possession this season. On Sunday, DeVito will provide the offense with an immediate spark as he will throw a touchdown pass on the team’s first offensive possession.

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans will have 125 receiving yards in his return

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Despite being 31 years old, Mike Evans is still one of the best playmakers at the wide receiver position, as his six touchdown receptions lead the team.

However, he’s missed the last three games due to a hamstring injury, and the team has gone 0-3 in his absence. But the veteran receiver was a full participant at Thursday’s practice and is poised to make his return on Sunday.

Evans has yet to top 100 yards receiving so far this season, and this week he’ll face a Giants defense that’s fourth in the league against the pass, giving up just 184 yards per game through the air. Expect Baker Mayfield to get his favorite target involved early and often, which will result in Evans having 125 receiving yards.

Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux will have three sacks in his return

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Kayvon Thibodeaux hasn’t played since injuring his wrist in Week 5, which caused him to have wrist surgery. But the 23-year-old edge rusher has been designated to return from IR and is optimistic that he’ll play on Sunday after practicing on Wednesday and Thursday.

“It’s really good getting Kayvon back out there, seeing him going back through it, kind of see where it progresses with him this week, see where we’re at come Sunday,” Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen said on Thursday.

In five games this season, Thibodeaux has recorded just two sacks. However, the third-year edge rusher will make a huge impact in his return and sack Mayfield three times.

Buccaneers running backs Bucky Irving and Rashaad White will each have 75 yards rushing

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Buccaneers’ running game is led by their running back tandem of Rachaad White and Bucky Irving. Tampa is averaging 125 yards per game on the ground, which is 10th best in the NFL.

The best way to attack New York’s defense is on the ground, as they have the 29th-ranked run defense, allowing 147 yards per game. Expect both running backs to have an active day on Sunday as they each gain 75 yards rushing.

Giants’ defense will get their first interception since Week 1

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Believe it or not, in 10 games, New York’s defense has recorded just one interception this season, and that occurred in Week 1 when rookie linebacker Darius Muasau intercepted a pass thrown by Sam Darnold.

It’s hard to fathom that opposing quarterbacks have attempted 275 passes, and the defense has been able to pick off only one pass. But this is one of the many reasons why the team is 2-8.

Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield has thrown nine interceptions this season but hasn’t thrown one in the last two games. The Giants will put an end to their dubious streak as they will intercept Mayfield at least once.

Game Prediction: With DeVito starting, it will add electricity to the MetLife Stadium crowd. But in the end, it won’t be enough as Tampa will pull off a close win. Buccaneers 28, Giants 24.

