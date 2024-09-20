Baker Mayfield reveals secret intel of ‘stressed out’ enviroment Tom Brady created with Tampa Bay Buccaneers staff

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In a recent interview, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield revealed some interesting inside intel on the stressful environment Tom Brady created around the team during his tenure in Tampa.

Entering this week’s NFL games, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers own a 2-0 record and there is a lot of optimism about the team’s potential in 2024. They surprised last season by winning the NFC South last season and going to Philadelphia to win a playoff game against the Eagles.

Also Read: NFL offense rankings – Where do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers land in our latest rankings?

There was a lot of concern last year about how long it would take to find a good replacement for league legend Tom Brady. But it looks like Tampa has their man in Baker Mayfield. The Heisman Trophy winner has some big shoes to fill after the future Hall-of-Famer brought a winning atmosphere and Super Bowl title to the Bucs during his three-year stint.

However, it also seems that Brady brought something else to the Buccaneers locker room and building. A highly stressful environment as he tried to bring the winning-Patriot way to the organization.

Baker Mayfield contract: Three years, $100 million

Baker Mayfield claims Tom Brady created a ‘high-strung’ environment with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Credit: Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

“You hear some of the stories about if he didn’t like a certain play call and he didn’t like it throughout the week and they still call it in the game, there might have been a throwaway on purpose or throwing it at the running back or receiver’s feet,” Baker Mayfield revealed during a recent appearance on the “Casa De Klub” podcast.

“The building was a little bit different with Tom in there. Obviously, playing-wise, Tom is different. He had everybody dialed in, high-strung environment, so I think everybody was pretty stressed out.”

While a stressful environment isn’t good, it is hard to deny the results. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl in his first season with the team and the division the next two seasons. Nevertheless, if the Bucs are winning and having a lot more fun, it is a nice feather in Mayfield’s cap and his leadership style.

Tampa fans will hope the former Oklahoma star can bring similar results during his time with the franchise.

Also Read: Where does Baker Mayfield land in our latest NFL QB rankings?