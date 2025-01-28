NBA rumors: 5 De’Aaron Fox trade landing spots

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Breaking news from Shams Charania indicates the Sacramento Kings will increase their efforts to trade De’Aaron Fox before the February 6 deadline arrives. He adds that the former All-Star already has a specific destination in mind. Below, we speculate on five possible landing spots for the electric Kings point guard.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves may be tapped out when it comes to trading future draft picks, but they do have something few others do. That would be Rob Dillingham, the eighth overall pick from the 2024 NBA Draft. That's arguably better than future selections, especially if the Kings are high on the 20-year-old speedster with a knack for scoring. While his defense leaves much to be desired, he'd be a fairly comparable long-term replacement for Fox, albeit much more affordable for now. Of course, the Timberwolves would have to find a way to make salaries match, which could be tricky considering they're a second-apron team that cannot package multiple players together in the same trade. In other words, they are an extreme longshot to land Fox this year.

Miami Heat

Already mentioned in most NBA trade rumors right now due to the Jimmy Butler situation, the Miami Heat should have interest in Fox. The question is, does he want to play in South Beach? We don't see why not. Erik Spoelstra is one of the best coaches in the NBA, and they're always competitive. Having Fox would boost their chances.

Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets have frequently been mentioned as a potential landing spot for Fox. They have the second seed in the Western Conference playoff race and likely will remain as contenders for multiple seasons with Ime Udoka leading a young group that continues to improve. However, according to Marc Stein, the Rockets may prefer to see where their current core can lead them first.

Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic have long been seeking a point guard upgrade and De'Aaron Fox would be an ideal fit. Not only can he provide a jolt of scoring, he's also a capable defender who led the NBA with 2.0 steals per game last season. Fox would pair well with Paolo Banchero in the long run.

San Antonio Spurs

