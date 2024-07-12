Top 10 players to watch during NBA 2K25 Vegas Summer League

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA 2K25 Vegas Summer League tips off today with a total of seven games, but before you know it, all 30 teams will be participating. Which players are we most looking forward to seeing make their unofficial NBA debuts? Here’s a quick list of 10.

Cody Williams, Utah Jazz

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The younger brother of Oklahoma City Thunder standout Jalen Williams, Cody possesses the same star potential. After playing just 24 games in college, we're eager to see if Cody can emulate his older sibling's offensive skills, while also displaying his ability to make an impact on defense too. After getting an early head start in the Salt Lake Summer League, Williams should only receive more opportunities in Vegas, but averaging just five points per game across his first three exhibition games causes uncertainty.

Matas Buzelis, Chicago Bulls

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The 11th overall pick could see a large role for a Chicago Bulls team that seems poised to tank for a chance to land Cooper Flagg. But while he's in Vegas, Matas Buzelis can give Bulls fans hope, showing the dazzling flair that helped him become a lottery pick. Playing against others still looking to make their mark, Buzelis's explosiveness should be on full display during Summer League play.

Stephon Castle, San Antonio Spurs

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs were so confident in their decision to draft Stephon Castle that they didn't even want to use their eighth pick in the draft. So, Castle better be good. Yet, after helping lead UConn to a National Championship, we expect Castle to be one of the best players in Summer League too.

Donovan Clingan, Portland Trail Blazers

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

One of the most coveted prospects in the 2024 NBA Draft, Donovan Clingan will be one of the largest players in Vegas. We fully expect the 7-foot-2 center to shine, and perhaps a strong showing will lead the Blazers to put Deandre Ayton on the trade block if he's not already there.

Alexandre Sarr, Washington Wizards

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Wizards knew who they wanted to select with the second overall pick in the NBA Draft early on. Alexandre Sarr was so confident he'd land in Washington that he didn't even want to work out for Atlanta, who held the first pick. Now it's time for Sarr to show what he can do, and we can't wait to see the talented Frenchman in action.

Reed Sheppard, Houston Rockets

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Regarded as the best shooter in the draft, now it's time for Reed Sheppard to prove it. The third overall pick by the Houston Rockets isn't even expected to start as a rookie, but maybe a scoring explosion during Summer League can open up a few more minutes. We're eager to see if his smooth shooting stroke translates as well as expected.

Zach Edey, Memphis Grizzlies

Credit: Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Some believe Zach Edey's foot speed is just too slow for the NBA game. Well, this is our first chance to see the 7-foot-4 monster against other pro players and NBA hopefuls. If Edey thrives in Vegas, he just might start changing the perception surrounding the former college star.

Rob Dillingham, Minnesota Timberwolves

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Described by Timberwolves president Tim Connelly as a "1 who's a bucket" Rob Dillingham is an electric athlete who has a knack for scoring. But the Timberwolves didn't trade up to No. 8 just to land a microwave scorer, they want to see if he can be the eventual point guard of the future behind Mike Conley, and this is our first chance to find out.

Bronny James, Los Angeles Lakers

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

We know, most are sick and tired of hearing about the 55th overall pick in the NBA Draft. But we can't deny the fact that fans are extremely interested to see what all the hype is about. Is Bronny James a legit NBA prospect? Or will we be laughing at his on-court follies? Just 19 years old, Bronny arguably has more to prove in Vegas than any other player who takes the floor.

Zaccharie Risacher, Atlanta Hawks

