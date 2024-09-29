Presidents Cup 2024: 10 winners and losers as Team USA wins for the 10th straight time

Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

The final day of the 2024 Presidents Cup saw all 24 players in action as they competed in singles play. With Team USA holding an 11-7 lead over the International Team, 12 matches determined who would hoist the Cup. In the end, Keegan Bradley, next year’s Ryder Cup Captain for Team USA, secured the winning point of 15.5. Ultimately, Team USA defeated the International Team 18.5-11.5. Here are 10 winners and losers from a wild week at the Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal in Canada.

Winner: Xander Schauffele

World No. 2 Xander Schauffele delivered all week long. Outside of his defeat in Friday's foursomes, Schauffele was one of Team USA's best. He went 4-1 in his five matches, including two on Saturday. On Sunday, Team USA captain Jim Furyk penned Schauffele as the first man out in singles play. Ultimately, Schauffele delivered. He made four consecutive birdies and was 5 up through nine holes on Jason Day. He also had a second 5 up lead with a birdie on 13, leading to his 4 and 3 victory.

Loser: Tom Kim

Tom Kim might have brought the energy for the International Team but did not bring in the results he wanted. He went 1-2-1 across his four matches. Kim sat alongside Min Woo Lee in Friday's International Team 5-0 sweep. Despite not playing, he came out strong Saturday with a 4 and 3 victory in four-balls. However, in the afternoon session, Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim came up merely short in an electrifying match filled with critical putts being made and big celebrations.

Winner: Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay also delivered four points for Team USA in this year's Presidents Cup. He earned points in the final matches of both sessions Saturday, getting a 2 and 1 win and a 1 up victory. In his 2 and 1 win Saturday morning, Cantlay eagled the 12th and then rattled off three straight birdies to maintain the 2 up lead. In the afternoon, he sank the winning putt on the final hole to secure the 1 up win from 18 feet.

Loser: Sungjae Im

Sungjae Im did not have the best of weeks despite a big 7 and 6 win on Friday with Hideki Matsuyama. That was part of the International Team’s 5-0 session sweep. Outside of that, Im struggled, going 1-4. He lost 3 and 2 to Russell Henley in Sunday’s singles. On Saturday, Im and Matsuyama lost both of their matches. He lost 2 and 1 in the morning and 3 and 2 in the afternoon. On the 15th Saturday afternoon, Im’s drive went into the water, resulting in increasing the deficit to 2 down.

Winners: Sam Burns & Russell Henley

Sam Burns and Russell Henley both played exceptionally for Team USA. Both were paired with World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and delivered. Henley and Burns both earned three points for Team USA. They made some critical putts and shots in their matches. In addition, Henley went bogey-free in his singles match against Im to secure a 3 and 2 match in his first Presidents Cup.

Winner: Adam Scott

Adam Scott has seen the International Team lose the Presidents Cup 10 straight times. However, Scott has a lot to smile about this week, in what could be his final Presidents Cup at 44 years old. He set a new International Team points record at 23 points, surpassing Ernie Els' 21 points. Scott went 2-3-0 in his five matches, highlighted by his 2 up victory in Saturday foursomes.

Loser: Min Woo Lee

Like most of the International Team, Min Woo Lee did not have the best of weeks at the Presidents Cup. Part of it is because he was not picked to play Friday and in both sessions Saturday. The lack of play on Friday and Saturday could have kept him from finding any rhythm throughout the tournament. Overall, Lee went 0-1-1 in his two matches for his first Presidents Cup appearance.

Loser: Brian Harman

Out of all 12 Americans, Brian Harman struggled the most. Harman lost all three of his matches, making the only American to not win or tie a match. He was 3 down after 15 holes in singles play before shortening the deficit to a 2 and 1 loss. The 2023 Open Champion did not bring his best game this week. As a result, he has all the motivation to return when the 2026 Presidents Cup takes place at Medinah Country Club in Illinois.

Winner: Keegan Bradley

