10 greatest players in USA Basketball history, including Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony

The Olympic Games begin in two weeks, with the opening ceremony taking place on July 26. With that in mind, we created an all-time list of the 10 greatest players to play for USA men’s basketball. There are many names to choose from, but at the end of the day, it comes down to how successful they were and how big of an impact they made in helping the United States bring home gold during the Olympics. It is worth noting that some stats, such as blocks, rebounds, and steals, were not made official until later.

10: Spencer Haywood

Haywood ranks third all-time in total points for an Olympic year, and he is the all-time leader in field goals made during an Olympic year. In 1968, he had a total of 68 field goals made, which still stands as the all-time record for Team USA. Team USA would go 9-0 on their way to the goal medal that year. Michael Jordan ranks second all-time in field goals with 60. Haywood's point total of 145 was a record held for 44 years until Kevin Durant eclipsed it in 2012, scoring 156 points. Haywood also ranks sixth all-time in highest career field goal percentage: 71.9%.

9: Adrian Dantley

Dantley comes in at number nine on the list. He is second on the all-time career list for most points averaged per game with 19.3, which came during the 1976 Olympics. The US team would go on to win the gold medal that year, finishing with a perfect 7-0 record, largely behind Dantley's performances as he led the team in scoring and his 30 made free throws, which also ranks second in the record books for most free throws made during an Olympic competition. Only Oscar Robertson has more, with 34 in 1960.

8: Chris Mullin

Chris Mullin is a two-time gold medalist, having been part of two winning teams: 1984 and 1992. He has the fifth-highest three-point field goal percentage for one given Olympic year in Team USA history, 53.8%. This occurred during the 1992 games. It is important to note that three-point field goals did not become an official stat until the 1988 Olympic games. He also ranks tenth in most career assists, 53. In the 1984 Olympics, Mullin was Team USA's second leading scorer only behind rookie sensation Michael Jordan.

7: Patrick Ewing

A two-time gold medalist in 1984 and part of The Dream Team in 1992, Patrick Ewing is second all-time in blocked shots only behind David Robinson. Robinson had 34, Ewing had 33. A dominant force in his day, he is fifth all-time on Team USA's list in rebounds, 87. Although he never won an NBA championship, two gold medals are pretty darn good in their own right.

6: Kobe Bryant

Bryant was part of two gold medal-winning teams: the 2008 "Redeem Team" and the 2012 team. Ranking fifth all-time in most three-pointers made in a single Olympic competition and seventh in career points, he was also the third leading scorer on the team in 2008 with 120 total points. He is more than worthy of being in the top 10.

5: Charles Barkley

Like Patrick Ewing, Barkley was part of the 1992 Dream Team. He was also a two-time gold medalist, winning in '92 and in 1996. Now, here's something that's a little shocking: if you go in the record books and look under the column that says "highest three-point field goal percentage", Barkley tops the list. Yes, "The Round Mound of Rebound" shot 87% from three-point range in the 1992 Olympics, which is the all-time record for Team USA in an individual competition. He also ranks sixth in most career points with 231.

4: Michael Jordan

Simply put, what didn't Michael Jordan accomplish on the basketball court, NBA competition or otherwise? A two-time gold medalist in 1984 and as part of the Dream Team in 1992, he holds the single-game record for most steals, with eight. He did it twice during the '92 Olympics. Additionally he ranks fifth all time in most points for an individual Olympic competition. He had a total of 137 in 1984 which led the team. One of the best players to dawn the Stars and Stripes.

3: LeBron James

A two-time gold medalist from the 2008 and 2012 Olympic teams and a part of the 2004 team that won bronze. Widely regarded as a top two NBA player of all time, LeBron James has shown up when his number is called for the Olympics. While he has just announced that 2024 will be his last Olympic competition, the resumé speaks for itself. The record holder for most assists (88), third all-time in steals (36), and second in most field goals made (113).

2: Carmelo Anthony

One of Team USA's all-time greats comes in at number two: Carmelo Anthony. He is a three-time gold medalist (2008, 2012, 2016) and a bronze medalist (2004). He holds the single-game record for most points, scoring 37 against Nigeria in the 2012 Olympics. Additionally, Anthony is second all-time only behind Kevin Durant in most career points. For now, he holds the record for most career rebounds, with 125. The number one player on this list is on the verge of breaking that mark and holding yet another record.

1: Kevin Durant

