How To Watch UCLA Bruins Football in 2024

The UCLA Bruins are one of the highest-performing teams in the Pac-12 conference but still fighting for ground in the Big Ten. With the Bruins sporting a new head coach and offensive coordinator, fans and pundits are already calling the upcoming season a “transitional” season. With Ethan Garbers taking over quarterback duties and a new opportunity to find a reliable pass rush in the face of the loss of players like Laiatu Latu and Grayson Murphy, the Bruins definitely have a lot of question marks ahead of them this season. All the more reason they need their fans’ support and why you need to have the right sports streaming service to catch all the action on the field!

Look below to find the complete 2024 schedule for the UCLA Bruins football program. Fans won’t want to miss the USC game in late November!

Date Opposing Team Time Channel Saturday, August 31 Hawai’i 7:30 p.m. CBS Saturday, September 14 Indiana 7:30 p.m. NBC or Peacock Saturday, September 21 LSU TBD Saturday, September 28 Oregon TBD Saturday, October 5 Penn State TBD Saturday, October 12 Minnesota TBD Saturday, October 19 Rutgers TBD Saturday, November 2 Nebraska TBD Friday, November 8 Iowa 9:00 p.m. Fox Friday, November 15 Washington 9:00 p.m. Fox Saturday, November 23 USC TBD Saturday, November 30 Fresno State TBD *All times are Eastern

Based on the most available schedule, you’ll need CBS, Fox, and NBC to catch televised UCLA Bruins football games.

DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV CBS ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Fox ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓* ✓ NBC ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓* ✓ *Local channels only available in select locations

Suggested Plan: Entertainment

Entertainment Price: $79.99

$79.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: CBS, Fox, and NBC

Given that the three networks you need to watch UCLA Bruins football games are classic local networks, it makes sense that they’d come with the service with the classic TV pedigree. DIRECTV STREAM, the web-based streaming offshoot of satellite TV provider DIRECTV, offers CBS, Fox, and NBC with all plans.

Sports fans in general will appreciate finding ESPN, ESPN2, Fox Sports 1 (FS1), Fox Sports 2 (FS2), and networks like NBA TV and NHL Network on DIRECTV STREAM. College sports fans will enjoy the addition of ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network. You’ll also get a selection of news and entertainment channels.

DIRECTV STREAM plans all include unlimited DVR storage. Your recordings will be stored for up to nine months before being automatically deleted.

Suggested Plan: Pro

Pro Price: $79.99

$79.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: CBS, Fox, and NBC

Fubo is a streaming service tailor-made for sports fans, so it makes a lot of sense that it would be able to offer CBS, Fox, and NBC. This means you’ll get the core channels that air Bruins football games, but you’ll also get a wide range of national sports channels, regional sports networks, and other local broadcasts. Users will find ESPN, ESPN 2, FS1, FS2, Marquee Sports Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, and way, way more. If you’re on the prowl for niche networks like Chess TV, Boxing TV, Surfer, or Billiard TV, you’ll find those with Fubo as well.

Like many of the most popular live TV streaming platforms, Fubo includes unlimited cloud DVR storage that will keep your recordings safe and sound for nine months before banishing them into the technological ether. Fubo plans also include a hefty on-demand selection, as well, so you’ll always have something to watch (or put on as background noise while you clean the house).

Suggested Plan: Hulu + Live TV Bundle

Hulu + Live TV Bundle Price: $76.99

$76.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: CBS, Fox, and NBC

While we’re on the subject of on-demand libraries, we’d be remiss in ignoring the mac-daddy of all on-demand libraries – especially since it offers live TV streaming, as well. If you need on-demand content as much as UCLA football, Hulu + Live TV will satisfy both needs: first by streaming CBS, Fox, and NBC, and next by providing access to Hulu’s massive on-demand library, where you’ll find award-winning originals like “Shogun” and “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

In addition to a full suite of news and entertainment networks, Hulu + Live TV manages to offer a lot of value for sports fans. You’ll find ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, NFL Network, MLB Network, and more. College sports fans will brag about access to ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network, too.

If Hulu’s on-demand library isn’t enough for you, you can make your own – Hulu + Live TV plans, like others, include unlimited cloud DVR that offers nine months of storage before deleting your recorded content.

Suggested Plan: Sling Blue

Sling Blue Price: $40

$40 Free Trial: No

No Channels Included: Fox and NBC (in select markets)

If that Hawai’i game isn’t that exciting to you, then Sling TV can help you get your hands on every other Bruins football game on TV. With Sling Blue, you’ll get access to Fox and NBC (in select service areas). If you need more sports, Sling Orange gets you ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3, and Sling Blue comes with FS1 and NFL Network.

Unlike many other streaming services, Sling TV only offers 50 hours of DVR storage with their basic plans. Interested subscribers can upgrade to 200 hours of storage for an extra monthly fee.

Suggested Plan: Base

Base Price: $72.99

$72.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: CBS, Fox, and NBC

YouTube TV is another reliable option for catching all your favorite live sports, like UCLA Bruins games. YouTube TV offers CBS, Fox, and NBC, so you’ll get every Bruins game on TV, but it also offers ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, and FS2. College sports fans are covered, too, with content from ACC Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

YouTube TV plans also include a cloud DVR with unlimited storage. Like many of its competitors, the YouTube TV DVR stores your recordings for nine months.

Suggested Plan: Premium Plus

Premium Plus Price: $13.99

$13.99 Free Trial: No

No Channels Included: NBC

If all you need is that singular Indiana game, you can get access with Peacock for a fairly affordable price. Peacock offers a 24/7 live stream of NBC with its Premium Plus plan, and an on-demand library full of favorites like “The Office” or “Parks & Rec.” Unfortunately, there is no DVR option with Peacock.

FAQ

How can I watch UCLA games without cable?

If you need UCLA games without cable, all you need is a streaming service that offers CBS, Fox, and NBC. Streaming services like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, and Fubo provide all three of those networks.

UCLA football is available on Hulu + Live TV, which bundles Hulu’s on-demand library with live TV. Since Hulu + Live TV carries CBS, Fox, and NBC, you can watch UCLA football games.

How can I get Fox Sports channels without cable?

You can get Fox Sports channels without cable by subscribing to a streaming service that provides those networks. Many streaming services, like DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, and Hulu + Live TV, offer Fox, FS1, and FS2.

