How To Watch The Utah Jazz Live in 2024

Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

This post was written in partnership with DISH.

After a lackluster 2023/24 season, the Utah Jazz and their fans are looking ahead to 2024/25 and hoping for a better outcome. To watch next season’s games from home, you’ll need to make sure you have the channels you need locked and loaded with one of the top sports streaming services.

What channels are Utah Jazz games on?

If you’re a basketball fan on the prowl for a Utah Jazz livestream, you have quite a few options, some better than others. ESPN, NBA TV, ABC and TNT carry nationally aired Utah Jazz games. A couple of streamers now offer KJZZ, too. Fans in eastern Washington, most of Oregon, Montana, and parts of Idaho can also find Utah Jazz games on Root Sports Northwest.

Channels DISH DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ NBA TV ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ TNT ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Root Sports Northwest ✔ ✔ ABC ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔* ✔ *local channels available only in select locations

Watch the Utah Jazz on DISH (Featured partner)

Suggested Plan: America’s Top 120

America’s Top 120 Price: $84.99

$84.99 Free Trial: N/A

N/A Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, and TNT

There are three DISH channel packages for you to choose from. The America’s Top 120 plan is $84.99, the America’s Top 200 plan is $104.99, and the America’s Top 250 plan is $114.99. At the top tier, customers get at least 290 channels, far more than most competitors. When it comes to watching the Utah Jazz, DISH offers TNT, NBA TV, and ESPN for national action. It’s also one of just two services on our list that has KJZZ 14 for in-market customers.

Customers get free satellite installation, 2,000 hours of DVR space, and commercial free viewing for some primetime shows at any plan tier. In addition to watching the Jazz, you can catch sports on ESPN 2, CBS Sports Networks, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, NHL Network, PAC-12 Network and SEC Network. Some of these channels are included in DISH’s standard plans, while others require you to buy the Multi-Sport Pack, which costs $13 per month. The Pack also has NFL RedZone and ACC Network.

Read our full DISH review here.

Watch the Utah Jazz on DIRECTV STREAM

Suggested Plan: Choice

Choice Price: $108.99

$108.99 Free Trial: Yes, 5-Days

Yes, 5-Days Channels Included: Root Sports, ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

If your household is more concerned with a massive channel list than a smaller bill, DIRECTV STREAM has you covered. The most basic plan, which starts at $79.99, includes over 75 channels. Their most expensive plan includes over 150 channels for $164.99 per month. DIRECTV STREAM can offer ESPN, NBA TV, TNT, and Root Sports Northwest, and KJZZ 14 (in their broadcast areas). This is the only streaming option, and every network has Jazz games.

Additional sports networks include CBS Sports Network, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, and NFL Network. Plus, DIRECTV STREAM has Bally Sports networks for watching regional teams. With all these channels, a DVR is almost a necessity, and DIRECTV STREAM offers every customer unlimited DVR storage. You can save recordings for up to nine months.

Read our full DIRECTV STREAM review here.

Watch the Utah Jazz on Fubo

Suggested Plan: Pro

Pro Price: $79.99

$79.99 Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Yes, 7-Days Channels Included: Root Sports, ABC, ESPN, NBA TV

Fubo, like DIRECTV STREAM, is another streaming service focused on offering a huge variety of channels. The most basic Fubo plan includes over 190 channels, including regional sports networks (RSNs). All plans have unlimited Cloud DVR storage.

Utah Jazz fans can find games on ESPN and NBA TV using Fubo, as well as tons of other live sports events. Fubo also has Root Sports Northwest within the network’s broadcast area. Fubo has all local channels, including Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, CBS Sports Network, and NFL Network.

Read our full Fubo review here.

Watch the Utah Jazz on Hulu + Live TV

Suggested Plan: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV Price: $76.99

$76.99 Free Trial: Yes, 3-Days

Yes, 3-Days Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, TNT

Utah Jazz fans could do a lot worse than Hulu + Live TV if they need live games. With Hulu + Live TV, users get ESPN and TNT, which both airs live Utah Jazz games. It comes with a cloud DVR boasting unlimited storage, to boot. Hulu + Live TV also includes all local channels.

Plans start as low as $76.99 but range up to $89.99, depending on whether you want ads for Hulu on-demand content. All customers get Disney Plus and ESPN Plus with their Hulu + Live TV service. The Disney Plus bundle makes Hulu + Live TV an excellent value for families with children – or “Disney Adults.” Sports fans will also benefit from access to channels like NFL Network, CBS Sports Network, and NHL Network.

Read our full Hulu review here.

Watch the Utah Jazz on Sling TV

Suggested Plan: Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extras

Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extras Price: $55 + $15 (Sports Extras)

$55 + $15 (Sports Extras) Free Trial: N/A

N/A Channels Included: ABC*, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

Sling TV is the best streaming option for sports fans who are also very budget-conscious. Sling Blue has some sports coverage, including Fox Sports 1, but Sling TV’s Sling Orange package is ideal for Utah Jazz fans. For $40 per month, you get TNT and ESPN, which you need to watch live Utah Jazz games. For only $11 per month more, you can get your hands on the Sling Orange Sports Extra add-on, which includes NBA TV.

Don’t worry if you’re out of the house when the game is on – Sling TV plans include a cloud DVR. Users get 50 hours of storage for free or 200 hours for $5 per month. If you want more channels than Sling Orange has, you can get the Sling Orange & Blue plan for just $55. Customers who get local channels pay $5 more per month across all plans.

Read our full Sling TV review here.

Watch the Utah Jazz on YouTube TV

Suggested Plan: Base

Base Price: $72.99

$72.99 Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Yes, 7-Days Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

Last but not least, we come to YouTube TV. YouTube TV subscribers get access to ESPN, NBA TV, and TNT, meaning they’ll catch every nationally broadcast Utah Jazz game – as long as they’re home to see it. Luckily, YouTube TV includes a cloud DVR service that gives you an extra nine months to watch your content before it’s deleted.

Plans start at $72.99 per month, and for sports fans who need it all, the Sports Extra add-on will snag you more than ten extra sports channels, like NFL RedZone and Fight Network, for $10.99 per month.

Read our full YouTube TV review here.

How to Watch Utah Jazz Games Out-of-Market with NBA League Pass

If you’re not living in Utah and have trouble getting your eyes on local game coverage, NBA League Pass can step in. The platform unlocks access to out-of-market games, even allowing you to watch blacked-out games on a delay. You can stream up to four games live and watch replays of older games.

NBA League Pass starts from $14.99 per month for its base package or $99.99 per season. If you want to stream from more than one device, you can upgrade to the Premium plan for $22.99 per month or $149.99 per season. The Premium plan also offers live in-arena streaming and other extras. If you only care about the Jazz, a team pass costs $89.99 per season or $13.99 per month.

FAQ

What network carries Utah Jazz games?

The Jazz air on ESPN, NBA TV, TNT, Root Sports Northwest, and KJZZ 14. The first three channels offer national coverage, while the last two offer regional coverage.

Does Fubo have Jazz games?

Yes, you can watch the Utah Jazz on Fubo. The platform has ESPN, NBA TV, and Root Sports Northwest. The latter channel has a broadcast coverage area in and around Utah.

Can I watch NBA games on YouTube?

You can watch the NBA on YouTube TV. The platform has channels like ABC, ESPN, NBA TV, and TNT, all of which air NBA games. You won’t have access to regional sports networks, however.