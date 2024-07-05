How To Watch The Milwaukee Bucks: Best 2024 Options

Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks underwent a coaching change midseason, bringing in veteran Doc Rivers to lead them. And despite their inconsistency, the Bucks made it as far as the playoffs before falling to the Pacers. Now, fans can look ahead at how to watch their team in the 2024/25 season.

If you want to catch a Milwaukee Bucks live stream without cable’s high prices and commitments, we can help. Our guide shows you which channels and sports streaming platforms work best for Bucks fans.

What channels are Milwaukee Bucks games on?

To stream Bucks games, you’ll need a streaming provider offering ABC, ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV. For regular season games, you’ll also want Bally Sports Wisconsin. Below is a look at which streaming platforms offer the channels you need:

Sling TV DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV YouTube TV ABC ✔* ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ TNT ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ NBA TV ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Bally Sports Wisconsin ✔ ✔ *Local channels only available in select locations

Watch the Milwaukee Bucks on Sling TV (Featured partner)

Suggested Plan: Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extras

Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extras Price: $55 + $15 (Sports Extras)

$55 + $15 (Sports Extras) Free Trial: N/A

N/A Channels Included: ABC*, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

Sling TV is always a top choice for cost-conscious cord-cutters, and it’s a decent option for Bucks fans who can live without their local broadcasts. The platform doesn’t offer regional sports networks (RSNs) like Bally Sports Wisconsin, but it does feature ESPN, TNT, NBA TV, and (in some markets) ABC. That means you can catch many or all of the Bucks’ national appearances here.

The most cost-effective option is to opt for the Sling Orange plan with the Sports Extra add-on. This will get you the above networks, except ABC, plus more sports on channels like ESPN2, ESPN3, NFL Network, MLB Network, and NHL Network. It also comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR storage. If you live in an area where Sling offers ABC, you can upgrade to Sling Orange & Blue to add that, plus a number of other channels.

If you like Sling’s customizable approach but can’t miss Bucks broadcasts, consider supplementing your plan with Bally Sports Plus (in-market) or NBA League Pass (out-of-market).

Watch the Milwaukee Bucks on DIRECTV STREAM

Suggested Plan: Choice

Choice Price: $108.99

$108.99 Free Trial: Yes, 5-Days

Yes, 5-Days Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV, Bally Sports

DIRECTV STREAM is the only live TV streaming service that will feature every single Bucks matchup for fans in the Wisconsin market. The Choice package includes ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV, and Bally Sports Wisconsin, plus more than 100 other channels and unlimited cloud DVR storage.

As DIRECTV STREAM’s second-tier option, the Choice package is a pricier option than some other services, but it offers the complete package for Bucks fans. Even those who live outside the Wisconsin area can add Bucks games by tacking on NBA League Pass to their subscription.

Watch the Milwaukee Bucks on Fubo

Suggested Plan: Pro

Pro Price: $79.99

$79.99 Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Yes, 7-Days Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, NBA TV, Bally Sports

Fubo doesn’t quite hit all the marks for Bucks fans this season, but it comes awfully close. There’s no TNT available on any Fubo plan, but the platform offers far more sports coverage than any competitor, making it our top choice for sports lovers.

The basic Pro plan includes ABC, ESPN, TNT, and Bally Sports Wisconsin (if you live in the market), plus more than 165 other channels. You’ll also get unlimited Cloud DVR storage so you can catch every game, even the ones you miss live. To get NBA TV, you’ll need to upgrade for $10.99 a month. Like DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo also offers NBA League Pass as an add-on for out-of-market Bucks fans.

Watch the Milwaukee Bucks on Hulu + Live TV

Suggested Plan: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV Price: $76.99

$76.99 Free Trial: Yes, 3-Days

Yes, 3-Days Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, TNT

Hulu + Live TV may not be ideal for the most die-hard Bucks fans, but this platform is still worth a closer look. You’ll get more than 95 channels with unlimited DVR storage, and you can watch the Bucks on ABC, ESPN, and TNT. On top of that, your subscription includes the Disney Bundle, which gives you access to Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and the full Hulu on-demand library.

On the downside, Hulu + Live TV doesn’t offer NBA TV or Bally Sports Wisconsin, so that leaves Bucks fans looking elsewhere for more coverage. But with so much to enjoy on this platform, it’s still worth considering a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You can always add over-the-top subscriptions to Bally Sports Plus (in-market) or NBA League Pass (out-of-market) or even look into NBA TV on Amazon Prime if you want more Bucks action.

Watch the Milwaukee Bucks on YouTube TV

Suggested Plan: Base

Base Price: $72.99

$72.99 Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Yes, 7-Days Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

YouTube TV offers one of the best all-around channel lineups of any live TV streaming service. You’ll get access to more than 100 channels, including every network carrying national Bucks broadcasts in 2024-25. Your plan also includes unlimited cloud DVR space to record your favorite shows or Bucks games you have to miss.

YouTube TV doesn’t offer RSNs, so that leaves out Bally Sports Wisconsin. Nonetheless, you might find that YouTube TV offers the best channel lineup for your money. If you live outside Wisconsin, you can add NBA League Pass to your plan for $14.99 a month and catch every Bucks game. Or, if you live in Milwaukee, you can consider supplementing your YouTube TV plan with Bally Sports Plus.

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks Games Out-of-Market with NBA League Pass

Outside the Wisconsin market, you can’t access Bally Sports Wisconsin in standard streaming plans. That doesn’t mean you’re out of options, though — you can use NBA League Pass to stream every out-of-market Bucks matchup.

A full subscription starts at $14.99 per month, and this lets you watch every team that’s not in your local market or airing on national TV. There’s also a single-team plan for watching only Bucks games. You can buy this service directly from the NBA, through streaming platforms like DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, or YouTube TV, or from other NBA partners such as Amazon and Roku.

FAQ

How do I watch Bucks games outside of Wisconsin?

Steam Bucks nationally televised games on ABC, ESPN, NBA TV, and TNT. You can also buy a NBA League Pass subscription to catch games not airing in your area.

Can I get the NBA League Pass with YouTube TV?

Yes, YouTube TV gives you the ability to add NBA League Pass to your package. Receive a seven-day free trial to test drive the service, and if you like it, subscribe for $14.99 per month.

How can I watch NBA games for free?

Take advantage of free trials offered by streaming platforms like Sling TV, YouTube TV, and DIRECTV STREAM to see which service is right for you. You can also buy a digital antenna to stream Bucks games airing on ABC.