Why John Mara and the New York Giants need to fire Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll

Before the New York Giants got dismantled 35-14 by the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, a plane flew over MetLife Stadium with a sign saying, “MR MARA ENOUGH – WE WON’T STOP UNTIL YOU FIRE EVERYONE.”

It marked the second time in as many weeks that a plane flew over the stadium with a message to John Mara that he needs to make changes.

Earlier this year, Mara stated that he doesn’t anticipate making any changes with his head coach or general manager. However, as the embarrassing losses continue to mount, the chances of him relieving Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen of their duties continue to grow.

Whether or not the Giants owner has a change of heart and parts ways with either his head coach or GM is the biggest question hovering over the franchise. You never want to advocate for someone losing their job, but here are three reasons why the 70-year-old owner needs to part ways with his coach and GM and reset the franchise.

This season is poised to be the worst in New York Giants history

This was supposed to be a celebratory season where the franchise celebrated its 100th season in the NFL. But instead, this is poised to be the worst season in the franchise’s history.

If the Giants do not win two of their final three games, they’ll set a record for most losses in a season. New York will be underdogs in all three games and the expectation is they’ll finish the season 2-15 and become the first team in an NFL season to go 0-9 at home.

The two men who are most responsible for the product that the team has put on the field are Schoen and Daboll. It would be a hard sell to the fans and others within the organization that the two men who deserve the brunt of the blame for this disastrous season are brought back.

Although the franchise has pressed the reset button too often since parting ways with Tom Coughlin after the 2015 season, this needs to be done again. The franchise needs a fresh start with a new general manager and a new head coach.

Giants have missed on more picks than they’ve hit on under Schoen

The only bright side to this disastrous season is that the Giants are poised to have a top-two pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which provides them with an opportunity to draft a franchise quarterback. When a team picks this high, it’s imperative that they select a player who can live up to that draft position.

But over the last three draft classes under Schoen and Daboll, there have been more misses than hits with the team’s first-round draft picks. Kayvon Thibodeaux, Evan Neal, Deonte Banks, and Malik Nabers were all taken in the first round under this regime, and up to this point, only Nabers has lived up to his draft slot.

Based on what has occurred over the last three years, can Mara trust that this tandem will make the right decision with their first-round pick?

Giants must avoid heading into 2025 with lame-duck coach and GM

If Mara decides to keep Schoen and Daboll, they’ll enter the 2025 season firmly on the hot seat, and another double-digit loss campaign will certainly mark their demise in New York.

Although rosters change significantly in the offseason, next year’s schedule does not do New York any favors as they will play the NFC North and AFC West. Both of those divisions could have three teams in the playoffs this season.

It’s never ideal to go into a year with a head coach or general manager on the hot seat as it could deter potential free agents or assistant coaches from joining the franchise, knowing that changes could come in the very near future. This is one of the reasons it’s never ideal to come into a season with a lame-duck head coach or general manager, and it’s better to start fresh with a clean slate.

