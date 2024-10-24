Are New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll, GM Joe Schoen on hot seat? Owner John Mara sounds off on their future

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It might not be the news New York Giants fans want to hear. With the team 2-5 and last place in the NFC East, Giants owner John Mara revealed he will be staying with head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen for 2025.

“We are not making any changes,” Mara said during Wednesday night’s premiere of “The Duke: The Giant Life of Wellington Mara,” via ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Mara said he’s committed to Daboll and Schoen and still has confidence in them. He added that he hasn’t been patient enough with the team in recent years.

However, Mara would not discuss the status of quarterback Daniel Jones, who is struggling once again this season, via NFL.com’s Judy Battista. Jones is averaging just 208 passing yards per game, and has thrown six touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s also been sacked 21 times.

New York Giants’ struggles under Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Both Schoen and Daboll were hired ahead of the 2022 season and gave Giants fans hope. In their first season, the Giants went 9-6-1 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Jones also finally looked like a legitimate NFL quarterback under Daboll that season, after floundering his first three years in the league. In 2022, Jones threw for 3,205 yards, with 15 touchdowns, and five picks. He also had 708 yards rushing and seven scores.

Following the 2022 season, the Giants decided to give Jones a four-year, $160 million deal. But it’s all gone downhill for the Giants since then.

Jones suffered a season-ending ACL injury in November 2023 during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders. However, he struggled mightily before getting hurt, leading the Giants to a 1-5 record, while throwing only two touchdowns and six interceptions. The Giants finished the season 6-11.

It hasn’t started out much better this year. The Giants are 2-5, after getting embarrassed by Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles, 28-3. Barkley rushed for 176 yards and one touchdown against his former team.

Barkley’s departure played out during HBO’s “Hard Knocks” over the offseason, where Schoen decided to let Barkley test the market. Mara infamously said he would have many sleepless nights if Barkley ended up on the Eagles.

Despite the issues, Mara appears committed to Daboll and Schoen going into next year. The Giants are 17-23-1 under the head coach and GM.

The Giants are 6.5-point road underdogs against the Pittsburgh Steelers next Monday night.

