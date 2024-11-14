New York Giants insider claims Brian Daboll’s job still safe, but reveals what would guarantee being fired after season

A top New York Giants insider claims that the job of head coach Brian Daboll is still very much safe. But there is a specific level the team could fall to that would make his firing after the season a nearlock.

This has been another frustratingly bad season for the Giants. The expectations for 2024 were never high. But the hope was that New York could be far better than the 2-8 record they have heading into Week 11 of the NFL schedule.

Related: Where do the New York Giants land in our latest NFL offense rankings?

The team’s defensive unit has actually been pretty good. And that’s part of what has made this such a messy situation. Because the offensive side of the ball continues to let the team down each week. Brian Daboll was hired away from the Buffalo Bills three years ago because he was hyped to be an offensive guru who could elevate the play of the G-Men’s offense.

The last two years have made the success of the 2022 season seem like a flash in the pan of his tenure as head coach. And many fans are hoping for this ouster. Especially after an offseason filled with reports of a toxic work environment at the offices of Giants coaches. But to the dismay of New York fans, SNY NFL insider Connor Hughes claims Daboll’s job is quite safe at the moment.

New York Giants record (2024): 2-8

New York Giants insider says a 2-15 or 3-14 finish increases chance Brian Daboll fired in 2025

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“This is such a complex situation. Right now, no [he is going to be fired],” Hughes wrote this week. “Everything I’ve been told by multiple sources within the Giants building and outside it stresses that Mara is not lying when he says he does not want to make a change. He wants stability within his building, despises the notion of a complete shakeup, and wants to stay the course.”

So this there anything that would give New York Giants fans hope that a coaching change could be possible? Well, there is. The NFL insider explained the scenario it would take for owner John Mara to move on from Daboll, as well as general manager Joe Schoen, after the season.

Brian Daboll record: 17-26-1

“It’s still early November. There are still seven games left for the Giants. They just lost to the lowly Panthers. It is entirely possible they finish this season 2-15, 3-14. It’s hard to foresee any situation, talking to sources, where Mara allows the regime to return with that mark. They will have regressed every season from their first together.



The magic number is five. You can back a return if the Giants finish the year 3-4. That, obviously, is a bit of a tall task considering they play the Bucs, Cowboys (albeit without Dak Prescott), Saints, Ravens, Falcons, and Eagles (could be resting starters). Anything less than that and everything is on the table, no matter what Mara is saying now.” Connor Hughes

Related: New York Giants record on latest NFL standings