6 Utah Jazz All-Star trade targets to boost playoff chances

Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge recently stated an intention to “go big-game hunting” this offseason after failing to identify franchise cornerstones each of the past two years. The Jazz are in a strong position to boost the roster, boasting an NBA-high 15 first-round picks over the next seven years, plus an estimated $30 million in cap space.

Now that the Jazz are ready to be aggressive in finding their next All-Star talent let’s look at some big names that could become available this summer.

Zach LaVine

While the Jazz would love to aim sky-high for the best All-Star that becomes available this offseason, there’s no guarantee that interest will be mutual. Utah needs to have a backup plan in place too. So if the Jazz aren’t able to swing for the fences, buying low on a former All-Star who hasn’t lived up to that status in recent years could be a fine consolation prize.

Chicago’s Zach LaVine is a two-time All-Star who has shown an ability to be one of the most exciting and versatile scorers in the NBA. He even has experience playing alongside Lauri Markkanen from their four years together on the Bulls.

The Bulls are eager to shed LaVine’s contract and may even be willing to take significantly reduced value just to get his salary off the books, which makes Utah the ideal trade partner, giving them a scorer who can help reduce the scoring load off Markkanen while helping Keyonte George grow into his role as a floor general.

Dejounte Murray

Two years into the Trae Young-Dejounte Murray experiment has delivered disappointing results, and while the Hawks did land the No. 1 overall pick, there’s still a chance Atlanta breaks up their All-Star backcourt. If we’re able to pick and choose, Murray would be the better fit for a Jazz team that allowed the second-most points in the NBA last season.

Murray’s a former member of the NBA’s All-Defensive team, but he also brings a nice mix of scoring and distribution to the backcourt, making him a strong fit next to Keyonte George. What’s nice about Murray is that he’s effective without requiring the ball in his hand, so he can easily play second fiddle to Lauri Markkanen too, and as mentioned, he’s an excellent defender too.

Brandon Ingram

Another very capable scorer who can still provide production as a rebounder and secondary distributor, Brandon Ingram is rumored to be available via trade, and he’d be a perfect fit for Utah’s vision. Ingram averages 19.4 PPG in his career and brings a respectable 36.2% 3-point shooter to the table too.

What’s even better about Ingram is that he’s still just 26 but also already has eight seasons of NBA experience to help the younger Jazz players catch up to speed. Ingram is headed into the final year of his contract, but Utah has room on their future cap sheet to add another big salary, and he could be a crucial piece in getting this team back to the playoffs.

Bradley Beal

Another All-Star scorer who Utah might be able to buy low on is Bradley Beal. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker aren’t going anywhere, but if Phoenix wanted to shake things up after hiring Mike Budenholzer, it’s possible they’d consider trading Beal to address their team needs. If so, Utah could be an ideal trade partner for Phoenix thanks to their war chest of tradeable draft picks and the ability to take on Beal’s $50 million salary.

Josh Giddey

Though he’s not an All-Star, he has been linked to Utah. Even former Nets AGM Bobby Marks suggested the Jazz should pursue Josh Giddey this summer. We’re not sure the Thunder are ready to part with the 6-foot-8 combo guard quite yet, but with their cache of talent and future draft capital, OKC can afford to part ways with Giddey for the right price.

He’s not a knockdown shooter (33.6% 3PT in 2024), but the added length could give the Jazz a formidable starting five consisting of:

Keyonte George

Collin Sexton

Josh Giddey

Lauri Markkanen

Walker Kessler

Keep in mind, the Jazz would still have other pieces, such as Jordan Clarkson, Taylor Hendricks, and John Collins. But Giddey would give them another young starter who’s capable of playing at a near All-Star level. While his play slipped last season, Giddey averaged 16.6 PPG, 7.9 RPG, and 6.2 APG, plus 1.2 stocks per game in 2023 and he’s still just 21.

Trae Young

Trae Young may be an odd fit in Utah, especially if the Jazz view Keyonte George as a true floor general. But Young’s talent is undeniable, both as a scorer and distributor. Players who average 26 PPG and 10.4 APG, as Young has for the past two seasons, don’t come around often, but rumors suggest the three-time All-Star may actually be available.

If the Hawks do consider trading the face of their franchise, Danny Ainge shouldn’t hesitate to pick up the phone, even if it gives the Jazz an odd backcourt fit for now. While he has his flaws defensively, Young is one of the NBA’s best scorers and he’d be a true superstar when used correctly by Will Hardy.

