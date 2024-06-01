New Orleans Pelicans expected to discuss trades for a trio of All-Star point guards

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans are armed with a talented roster that boasts two All-Stars and a few more players who could be considered stars. Yet, despite their skilled starting five, it was Brandon Ingram who led the team in assists at 5.7 per game. Expect that to change next season.

According to Nola’s Christian Clark, the Pelicans are expected to resume their pursuit of acquiring an All-Star point guard this offseason. Specifically, he mentions picking up where the Pels left off during last season’s trade deadline, negotiating with the Atlanta Hawks, who boast an All-Star backcourt in Trae Young and Dejounte Murray.

It’s not known which of the two is more available via trade this offseason, but both could provide a jolt in their own unique way. Despite Young’s defensive deficiencies due to his undersized frame (6-foot-1, 164 lbs), he remains one of the most lethal scorers in the NBA, averaging 25.5 points per game in his career. He also has a high assist rate, averaging 9.5 APG in his career.

Meanwhile, Murray is more of an all-around player, excelling on defense while filling out the stat sheet with points, rebounds, and assists while being able to play either backcourt spot.

Clark also mentions the Cavaliers as a potential trade partner, with Darius Garland’s future in Cleveland uncertain. Garland reached All-Star status in 2022, and now there’s talk that he could request a trade if the Cavaliers commit to a max-level contract extension with Donovan Mitchell. If so, the Pelicans could be an ideal partner, as they’d likely be interested in a scoring wing like Ingram.

Young, Murray, and Garland would all be upgrades over the Pelicans’ current point guard situation, and depending on how the trade would be structured, it could bring more overall balance to the starting five. But like everything, it all depends on the cost.

