Bronny James puts on a show during Phoenix Suns draft workout

Even though he’s not viewed as a first-round prospect, the Bronny James draft updates continue generating discussion. Which, when you’re the son of LeBron James, being in the spotlight is nothing new for this 19-year-old basketball prospect.

The start of the 2024 NBA Draft is drawing near, but unlike in previous seasons, this year’s event spans two days. With the June 26 date approaching fast, teams are eager to get a closer look at the draft-eligible prospects, including Bronny.

So far, LeBron’s eldest son has passed on working out with a number of teams, but two that he hasn’t passed up on are the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns. On Wednesday, he went through his Suns workout, and according to The Arizona Republic’s Duane Rankin, Bronny performed well.

Bronny was also there competing with fellow draft prospects such as Villanova’s Mark Armstrong and West Virginia’s RaeQuan Battle. But the biggest takeaway from the day was that Bronny had a “strong workout” while being asked to perform a variety of drills with a priority placed on shooting.

The Suns currently have the 22nd overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. If Bronny is still on their radar as an enticing prospect, Phoenix may prefer to either trade down from 22 to acquire more depth or possibly even look to buy a second-round pick from a team willing to sell.

While Bronny has only completed workouts with the Suns and Lakers, it’s possible he’ll change his mind and perform drills with other teams before the draft gets underway.

