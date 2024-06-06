TNT making last-ditch effort to retain NBA coverage rights

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Previous reports strongly hinted at the NBA wanting to limit their NBA coverage rights packages to just three media networks, as it is now. Yet, under the new agreement, with Amazon and NBC getting on board, it meant TNT would get squeezed out of the picture while ESPN stays involved.

But don’t kiss goodbye to TNT just yet.

According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, Warner Bros. Discovery, which owns TNT, is suddenly negotiating to secure a fourth media-rights package. While talks are still in the exploratory stage, meaning discussions could still break down, TNT is aiming to at least emerge with a lesser package that comes at a reduced cost for the network.

This scenario would still involve TNT getting some regular season and playoff games, just not as many as they currently have. Since TNT has been in partnership with the NBA for 40 years, neither side is eager to break up now. It’s worth noting that TNT also runs NBA TV and the NBA.com website, so moving on would be a significant change for all parties involved.

Perhaps most importantly, keeping the NBA-TNT partnership alive would be another way to make sure the legendary Inside the NBA cast stays together for the foreseeable future. After all, no one is ready to say goodbye to the Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith quartet just yet.

Related: Top 10 coaching candidates to replace Dan Hurley with UConn Huskies