Tom Brady reveals his top 5 NFL QBs right now: Where do Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers land on his list?

NFL icon and future in-game analyst Tom Brady recently revealed who he believes are the five best quarterbacks in the game right now.

After one of the greatest careers in league history, former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady called it a career two years ago. However, it wasn’t long before he put pen to paper on a contract for his next career. As a play-by-play analyst for Fox NFL games.

The massive 10-year deal will pay the future Hall-of-Famer a whopping $375 million. While he did not jump into the booth in 2023, he is expected to make his debut for the network this season and has been doing the media rounds to promote his transition to the media side of the sport.

One of those appearances came at this past weekend’s Fanatics Fest convention in New York City. Brady took part in a fan Q&A event hosted by ESPN talking head Stephen A. Smith. And during their conversation, Smith asked who the Patriots legend feels is the top five signal-callers right now.

Tom Brady includes Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers on his list of top 5 QBs today

Tom Brady names his top 5 quarterbacks who are currently in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/OlsDf7mRGp — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) August 17, 2024

Unsurprisingly, three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes was his No. 1. “I see Josh Allen as someone who always impresses me as a player. I see Lamar Jackson who always impresses me as a player,” he added.

“Joe Burrow is really impressive the way he throws the ball. Another guy who’s got a great connection with his teammates,” Brady said. When it came to the final QB on his list, Brady needed time to ponder. That is when Smith jumped in and suggested it should be New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

It was a choice the NFL icon agreed with. So when it comes to who Tom Brady believes are the five best QBs in the NFL today, his list goes Mahomes, Allen, Jackson, Burrow, and Rodgers.

