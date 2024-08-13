Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers trade for Brandon Aiyuk reportedly finalized but 1 hurdle remains

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

A new report claims the Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers have come to terms on a trade for Brandon Aiyuk. And the wide receiver signing off on the deal seems close. However, there still remains one key hurdle.

There has been no bigger story in the NFL over the last could of weeks than the will-they, won’t-they saga of the San Francisco 49ers possibly trading Brandon Aiyuk. The two sides don’t seem close on a new contract extension and the young star allegedly asked to be traded late last month.

While the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns seemed like the early favorites to win the Aiyuk sweepstakes, the Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly jumped to the front of the chase. While things have been quiet in recent days, a new report offered some huge news on the team’s pursuit of a blockbuster trade.

“The Steelers and 49ers have a deal on a potential trade and PIT is in a good place on an Aiyuk contract, sources say. If SF gives the final sign-off, it’s done,” NFL Media league insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.

However, Rapoport also revealed that the 49ers still have a contract offer out to Aiyuk that he has yet to accept. It seems like a deal is pretty much done, but Aiyuk’s current team pulling the trigger is the major hold-up.

Brandon Aiyuk stats (2023): 75 receptions, 1,342 receiving yards, 7 touchdowns, 17.9 yards per reception

Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly not heard from the San Francisco 49ers in days

The Athletic NFL insider Dianna Russini added to this narrative today when she reported in a post on X, “The Pittsburgh Steelers have been waiting for days to hear from the San Francisco 49ers on a possible trade for Brandon Aiyuk. The Steelers are just in wait-and-see mode.”

On Monday it was rumored that the Steelers are willing to give Aiyuk a contract that would pay him around $28 million annually. That would place him among the five highest-paid wide receivers in 2024. Failing to get Aiyuk to agree to an extension is where the Browns and Patriots allegedly failed in their pursuits.

Brandon Aiyuk contract: $14.124 million salary in 2024, NFL free agent in 2025

It looks like the 49ers are trying to be patient and hope their young star receiver changes his mind and accepts the offer they have given him.

