Troubling Pittsburgh Steelers news on injury to top pick in 2024 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers struggled mightily in Friday’s preseason opener against the Houston Texans, losing 20-12 with the offense struggling with third-down conversions and turnovers. Unfortunately for the team, some unfortunate Steelers news came out of that game.

Pittsburgh experienced plenty of issues at home against the Texans. Justin Fields took 2 sacks on just a handful of dropbacks, while Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren combined to average just 3.3 yards per carry. While the Steelers offensive line is expected to be a strength this season, that might now come into question.

ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler reported Saturday that offensive lineman Troy Fautanu, the team’s first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, suffered an MCL sprain in the preseason opener.

Fautanu, selected with the 20th overall pick, was widely viewed as one of the best picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. The former Washington Huskies offensive lineman offers the positional versatility to play both guard and tackle for Pittsburgh. He’s viewed as a strong option at right tackle or he could kick inside and play well.

Fautanu was spotted by reporters with a brace on his left knee following Friday’s game. Fortunately, tests determined it is a minor MCL sprain and he isn’t expected to miss significant time.

While the Steelers hold him out of practice, there should be more reps available for Zach Frazier, Mason McCormick and Broderick Jones. As of now, there’s no word on whether or not the injury would jeopardize Fautanu’s availability for Week 1.

Next on the Steelers schedule is a Saturday night matchup against the Buffalo Bills, available on NFL Network and NFL+. Pittsburgh will then close out its preseason action on Saturday, August 24 against the Detroit Lions then have a few weeks to prepare for the season-opener on the road against the Atlanta Falcons.