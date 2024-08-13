New Brandon Aiyuk report adds to why the Patriots, Browns, and Steelers should be wary of a trade

Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

An update on the Bradon Aiyuk trade saga only furthers the notion of a trade being difficult to make. And should give teams like the New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Cleveland Browns a reason to forego a move.

There has been no bigger story in the NFL over the last could of weeks than the will-they, won’t-they saga of the San Francisco 49ers possibly trading Brandon Aiyuk. The two sides don’t seem close on a new contract extension and the young star allegedly asked to be traded late last month.

Last week, it was reported that the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns had the framework of a deal in place. But the stud wide receiver seemed uninterested in playing for either team despite both franchises being willing to give him the huge contract he wants.

Then the Pittsburgh Steelers looked like the new front runners in the Aiyuk chase and there were even reports that a deal was imminent. However, the four-year veteran remains an unhappy member of the 49ers roster. On a new edition of The Athletic’s “Scoop City” podcast, NFL insider Dianna Russini added more layers to this onion of a story and reason why interested teams need to be concerned about dealing with the 26-year-old.

Brandon Aiyuk stats (2023): 75 receptions, 1,342 receiving yards, 7 touchdowns, 17.9 yards per reception

Brandon Aiyuk developing a reputation as difficult to work with

“From what I was told, the player hasn’t really been easy to work with in terms of what he wants, which I don’t think is breaking news there because he seems to be a little bit all over the place,” Russini said. “‘I want to be in San Francisco, I really want to play here, but no I actually want to play for Mike Tomlin in Pittsburgh.'”

It’s an erratic mindset that is a good reason for pause. Especially considering that he is looking for a deal that would pay him around $30 million per season.

Brandon Aiyuk contract: $14.124 million salary in 2024, NFL free agent in 2025

It’s a huge investment for a player who really does not have a lot of conviction in his decision. In the end, it may give San Francisco the leverage they need to get a new contract done sooner or later.

