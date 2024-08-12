Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly made this Brandon Aiyuk contract offer as part of blockbuster trade

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been linked to a trade for Brandon Aiyuk trade for the San Francisco 49ers since the start of the offseason, While a deal didn’t come together, recent NFL rumors have shed light on what the Steelers were willing to do to get Aiyuk.

Aiyuk, a second-team All-Pro selection in 2023, is entering the last season of his rookie contract. The 26-year-old wanted an extension with the 49ers and when the two sides couldn’t agree to terms, he requested a trade out of San Francisco.

Related: 1 optimistic prediction for all 32 NFL teams, including the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers, Washington Commanders, New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns all received permission to contact Aiyuk and negotiate a new contract with his representatives. In those talks, once Washington dropped out, Pittsburgh became Aiyuk’s preferred landing spot and they had a contract extension in place.

Brandon Aiyuk stats (ESPN): 75 receptions, 1,342 receiving yards, 7 touchdowns, 17.9 ypr

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Steelers offered Aiyuk a contract extension valued at approximately $28 million per season. It would’ve put him around the likes of DeVonta Smith and Amon-Ra St. Brown among the highest-paid NFL players and he approved of the deal.

Not only that, Aiyuk gave the Steelers a discount. The Patriots offered the star wide receiver a contract extension worth $30-plus million per season, but he wouldn’t sign it and New England pulled out of talks. As for Pittsburgh, it couldn’t come to terms on trade compensation with San Francisco.

Related: NFL defense rankings 2024, see where the Pittsburgh Steelers rank

Brandon Aiyuk contract (Spotrac): $14.124 million salary in 2024, NFL free agent in 2025

All of this might end up working in the 49ers’ favor. NFL news surfaced over the weekend that San Francisco re-engaged in contract talks with Aiyuk. The thinking is that the 49ers’ front office might use the contract proposals made by the Steelers and Patriots to revise their offer to Aiyuk.

For now, Aiyuk seems likely to open the season in a 49ers’ uniform while the Steelers look elsewhere for help at wide receiver. Even fi Aiyuk stays in San Francisco for now, he’ll likely pop up in NFL trade rumors again during the regular season.

Related: Top 100 NFL players 2024, including Brandon Aiyuk