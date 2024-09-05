New Cowboys rumor about direction in Dak Prescott contract talks caught notable NFL insider off-guard

Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

A new update on the Dallas Cowboys’ contract talks with Dak Prescott days before the NFL season starts further points to an eventual break up of the relationship.

The Cowboys are just days away from the start of their 2024 NFL season. There are once again high expectations for the team this year. But there is also a dark cloud hanging over their competitive hopes this season and beyond.

Related: Where do the Dallas Cowboys land on the latest NFL offense rankings?

Throughout the offseason and summer, there have been ongoing negotiations between Dallas and star quarterback Dak Prescott about a potential contract extension. The three-time Pro Bowler is in the final year of his current contract, and the organization is taking a huge risk if they let him reach free agency after the season.

Yet, any time there is news of progress, it always seems like a negative report soon follows. Earlier this week a new piece of intel suggested the two sides are close to a deal, but the length of a contract is the biggest hold-up. On Thursday, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler gave an update on the situation ahead of Week 1. And it seems something he was recently told by a Cowboys official surprised him.

Dak Prescott stats (2024): 12-5 Record, 4,516 passing yards, 36 touchdowns, 9 interceptions, 105.9 passer ratings

Signs continue to point to Dak Prescott hitting free agency after 2024 Dallas Cowboys season

Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

“The Prescott negotiations are confounding because the Cowboys have made clear publicly and privately that they want to extend the quarterback and have every intention of doing so. And they have a history of paying their stars, even as those stars drive up the price. But a line from someone with direct knowledge of the situation midweek — ‘looking like free agency at this point’ — gives me pause. Now, Dallas has four days to intensify negotiations, but it hasn’t happened to the level a deal of this magnitude needs.” -Jeremy Fowler

Fowler believes a four-year deal that will make Dak Prescott the highest-paid QB in the game is an idea Dallas “will have to come around on.” However, the whole situation is seen as complicated because Prescott does not have any fear of testing the open market. And the Las Vegas Raiders have consistently been linked to him as a top suitor.

Related: Dallas Cowboys game today – Details on the ‘Boys game in Week 1