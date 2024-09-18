NFL coverage map Week 3: NFL TV map, broadcast info for Sunday’s games, best games to watch

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The 2024 NFL season is finally underway, with football fans tuning in Thursday, Sunday, and Monday to watch their favorite teams. Even though NFL Sunday Ticket is gaining popularity, the NFL coverage map is a guide all football fans need.

While every NFL game is on television, many are on at the same time. As a result, TV networks and league officials agree to have certain teams broadcasted in certain markets. The NFL TV map shows you what games are on in your area. The NFL broadcast map changes each week, and we’ll provide updates throughout the season.

Let’s examine the NFL TV map for Week 3. We’ve also included kickoff times, networks, and broadcaster information. The NFL broadcast maps are available at 506sports.com.

NFL coverage map Week 3: Early games

Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Seven games are on the early portion of the Week 3 schedule, with matchups between 14 teams broadcast on CBS and FOX. Here’s the NFL TV map for Week 3 on Sunday’s early slate.

NFL broadcast map: CBS games Week 3

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Chargers @ Steelers CBS 1:00 PM ET Jim Nantz, Tony Romo BLUE Texans @ Vikings CBS 1:00 PM ET Ian Eagle, Charles Davis GREEN Bears @ Colts CBS 1:00 PM ET Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Jason McCourty YELLOW Dolphins @ Seahawks CBS 4:05 PM ET Kevin Harlan, Trent Green ORANGE Panthers @ Raiders CBS 4:05 PM ET Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta

Los Angeles Chargers @ Pittsburgh Steelers – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Jim Nantz and Tony Romo

This is one of two matchups that pit undefeated teams against each other on Sunday. One could argue both the Chargers and Steelers are overachieving through Week 2, but that’s what helps make this matchup so enticing. Can Justin Fields move to 3-0 and push Russell Wilson further out of the picture? Or has Jim Harbaugh finally shown the Chargers how to win with Justin Herbert?

Houston Texans @ Minnesota Vikings – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Ian Eagle and Charles Davis

The other matchup between undefeated teams has a lot of familiarity on both sides. Cam Akers, Stefon Diggs, and Danielle Hunter are all former Vikings who may be out for revenge. The same is true for Jonathan Greenard and Blake Cashman as the Vikings host the Texans at U.S. Bank Stadium. Are the Vikings legitimate?

Chicago Bears @ Indianapolis Colts – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, and Jason McCourty

The first two weeks have been rough for Caleb Williams. Can the former USC superstar wake up against a turnover-prone Colts team? The same is true for Anthony Richardson’s inconsistencies. The Bears will create havoc for the young Colts QB, is Richardson ready to overcome the pressure he faces?

Miami Dolphins @ Seattle Seahawks – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Kevin Harlan and Trent Green

How will the Miami offense look without Tua Tagovailoa? Their first test comes against a 2-0 Seahawks team that’s playing well under first-year head coach Mike Macdonald. If Skylar Thompson can’t move the chains, expect to see a new QB in Miami next week.

Carolina Panthers @ Las Vegas Raiders – CBS – 4:05 PM ET – Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta

The first Panthers game without Bryce Young in the starting lineup is creating a bit more excitement in Carolina. Is Young the problem? Can Andy Dalton create a much-needed spark? Chances are the Raiders won’t be able to score 30 points either, so this game is very winnable for a Carolina team with a big chip on their shoulders.

NFL TV map Week 3: FOX early window

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Eagles @ Saints FOX 1:00 PM ET Joe Davis, Greg Olsen BLUE Giants @ Browns FOX 1:00 PM ET Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma GREEN Packers @ Titans FOX 1:00 PM ET Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston YELLOW Broncos @ Buccaneers FOX 1:00 PM ET Tim Brando, Matt Millen

Philadelphia Eagles @ New Orleans Saints – FOX – 1 PM ET – Joe Davis and Greg Olsen

The New Orleans Saints have been the best team in the NFL through two weeks. Can Derek Carr maintain his MVP-like pace? Not if the Philadelphia Eagles can get in the way. The Eagles have something to prove too, after allowing a last-minute touchdown drive against Kirk Cousins. Which team will be more ready on Sunday?

New York Giants @ Cleveland Browns – FOX – 1 PM ET – Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma

The New York Giants have looked like one of the worst teams in the NFL through two weeks, yet they may have defeated Washington if they just had a healthy kicker. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns have been a disappointment through two weeks, and injuries to the offensive line haven’t helped. Can the Giants get back on track on Sunday, or does Cleveland have too much talent to overcome?

Green Bay Packers @ Tennessee Titans – FOX – 1 PM ET – Kevin Kugler and Daryl Johnston

Malik Willis gets a chance to start against his former team, who has a great amount of familiarity with the dual-threat QB. Somehow Willis had an 80% completion rate for the Packers last week, but we get the feeling that this matchup will be much tougher. We’ve seen Will Levis show flashes of being a playmaking QB, but that’s also come with more turnovers than the Titans can afford.

Denver Broncos @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers – FOX – 1 PM ET – Tim Brando and Matt Millen

Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are red-hot right now. On paper, it looks like the Buccaneers should smoke Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos. But it’s only a matter of time before Sean Payton gets his rookie quarterback up to speed, delivering an upset win. Maybe even this week in Tampa Bay.

NFL TV map Week 3: FOX late window

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Ravens @ Cowboys FOX 4:25 PM ET Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady BLUE 49ers @ Rams FOX 4:25 PM ET Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez GREEN Lions @ Cardinals FOX 4:25 PM ET Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth NFL Week 3 TV map courtesy 506 Sports

Baltimore Ravens @ Dallas Cowboys – FOX – 4:25 PM ET – Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady

Somehow the Baltimore Ravens are 0-2. But they won’t stay winless for long. The Dallas Cowboys have been a mixed bag to start the season, and part of that could be attributed to their last-minute contract negotiations getting in the way. This matchup will bring out the best of both of these playoff contenders, and it could come down to which team is more prepared on Sunday.

San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Rams – FOX – 4:25 PM ET – Adam Amin and Mark Sanchez

A classic NFC West divisional matchup, both teams are bruised and battered heading into Week 3. The Rams are playing with what feels like half of their team, but that’s only fitting, since half of Brock Purdy’s targets will be out of commission too. Which team can overcome their injuries best? That may be who wins on Sunday.

Detroit Lions @ Arizona Cardinals – FOX – 4:25 PM ET – Chris Myers and Mark Schlereth

Kyler Murray is in mid-season form right now, making the Arizona Cardinals one of the most dangerous teams on the schedule. But the Detroit Lions are on a warpath to show they’re capable of being a Super Bowl contender. What will happen when worlds collide in the Arizona desert?

Week 3 NFL coverage map for Alaska and Hawaii

We’ve been presenting the NFL coverage map every week for multiple years now. But it wasn’t until one of our readers, Brandon P, reached out on social media to make us aware of all the hungry football fans eager to watch the NFL in Alaska and Hawaii.

The only problem? Folks in Alaska and Hawaii are always left guessing which games get randomly thrown into their market on Sunday. You may or may not know this, but there are no NFL teams near Alaska or Hawaii, so which games do they get? We finally have an answer!

Alaska and Hawaii – NFL broadcast map: Early CBS games Week 3

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Chargers @ Steelers CBS 1:00 PM ET Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Alaska and Hawaii – NFL broadcast map: FOX games Week 3

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters GREEN Packers @ Titans FOX 1:00 PM ET Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston RED Eagles @ Saints FOX 1:00 PM ET Joe Davis, Greg Olsen

Alaska and Hawaii – NFL broadcast map: Late FOX games Week 3

Alaska will get the Ravens vs Cowboys and Hawaii will get the 49ers vs Rams game.

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Ravens @ Cowboys FOX 4:25 PM ET Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady BLUE 49ers @ Rams FOX 4:25 PM ET Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez NFL Week 3 TV map courtesy 506 Sports

Ranking best NFL games to watch in Week 3

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Baltimore Ravens vs Dallas Cowboys Houston Texans vs Minnesota Vikings Los Angeles Chargers vs Pittsburgh Steelers San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams Detroit Lions vs Arizona Cardinals Chicago Bears vs Indianapolis Colts Philadelphia Eagles vs New Orleans Saints Kansas City Chiefs vs Atlanta Falcons Jacksonville Jaguars vs Buffalo Bills New England Patriots vs New York Jets Washington Commanders vs Cincinnati Bengals New York Giants vs Cleveland Browns Denver Broncos vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Carolina Panthers vs Las Vegas Raiders Green Bay Packers vs Tennessee Titans Miami Dolphins vs Seattle Seahawks

National NFL broadcasts for Week 3

Here are the NFL games on national television for Week 3.