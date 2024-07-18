New York Yankees insider reveals the one star worth trading top prospect Spencer Jones for, and it’s not Garrett Crochet

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

A notable MLB insider explained the one player worth trading top prospect Spencer Jones for this month, and it is not Chicago White Sox All-Star pitcher Garrett Crochet.

The Yankees are set up for a battle over the American League East in the second half. They’re one of the best teams in MLB but have the bad luck of being in the same division as a talented Baltimore Orioles squad.

There has recently been a boatload of speculation about what the Yanks will do before the July 30 trade deadline. And one player the organization, and many others, have been liked to is White Sox ace Garrett Crochet. The strikeout machine has taken the league by storm in 2024 and earned his first All-Star birth this month.

However, various reports have claimed Chicago has a very high asking price for the talented pitcher. In trade talks, the Sox have allegedly made stud Yankees prospect Spencer Jones the starting point of the deal. Jones is reportedly one of the few untouchables in the team’s farm system.

This week, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman made a case for the player that would actually be worth giving up Spencer Jones for, and it wasn’t Crochet.

“As the deadline approaches, Jones remains the key guy other teams seek in trades. However, the Yankees should keep Jones unless they can somehow pry away one particular All-Star — and that All-Star is very likely to stay where he is. In what would be a major deadline coup, if the Yankees can land Cy Young favorite Tarik Skubal of the Tigers for a package including Jones, go for it. But if it’s either of three other outstanding All-Star pitchers — White Sox starter Garrett Crochet, A’s reliever Mason Miller, or Marlins reliever Tanner Scott — as good as they are, the Yankees should probably pass.”

Skubal also earned All-Star honors for the first time this season. And he is in the early running for the AL Cy Young award. The young ace has been outstanding in 2024 and has nearly a quarter of the Tigers’ wins this season. He is also under team control for two more seasons and is only 27 years old.