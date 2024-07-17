New report claims New York Yankees fans ‘will love’ young star linked to team in recent trade rumors

Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Marlins star Jazz Chisholm Jr. has rubbed some the wrong way during his short career, but a new report claims that if the New York Yankees trade for the versatile youngster he would be a great fit in the Bronx.

After getting off to a flying start to the 2024 season, and at one point owning the best record in baseball, the Yankees have struggled the last few weeks. It has led to losing their lead in the American League East and intensified pressure on manager Aaron Boone and general manager Brian Cashman.

New York is planning to be active before the July 30 MLB trade deadline. And they have already been linked to several impact players. Including one-time All-Star Jazz Chisholm Jr. But the 26-year-old has developed a reputation as a bit of a problem child. Which would seem to make him a bad fit in a city like New York.

However, on Tuesday New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman spoke with a former member of the Marlins franchise who knows Chisholm Jr. well. And they offered rave reviews about the Bahamas native and his potential fit in Gotham.

“Jazz is a good kid, he just needs direction,” the anonymous Marlins source told Heyman. “He is a really good worker — first one to the park. All the antics are just a show. Deep down, he is humble. The New York fans would love him. He loves to interact with the crowd. Just your classic super-talented kid who needs a little structure as he can wander off at times.”

Jazz Chisholm stats (2024): .249 AVG, .321 OBP, .407 SLG, 12 HR, 42 RBI, 41 R, 18 SB

Chisholm Jr. would be a short and long-term replacement option for Gleyber Torres at second base. He has played shortstop for much of his career but has played in the outfield recently. However, he has been playing second of late in what is likely a showcase to interested teams before the deadline.

