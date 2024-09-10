Could New York Jets trade for Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver?

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets are taking on the San Francisco 49ers Monday night in their season opener. Expectations are sky high for quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Co. as he returns from injury.

One potential thing to look at over the next couple months is the potential that Jets general manager Joe Douglas will get Rodgers more help at wide receiver.

The Jets have stud No. 1 option Garrett Wilson. They also added former Los Angeles Chargers star Mike Williams to the mix in NFL free agency. After that, there is not much to look at here.

The backdrop is recently-acquired edge rusher Haason Reddick holding out for a new contract. He was not on the field for the opener Monday night in Levi’s Stadium.

Could something be in the cards as it relates to a trade of Reddick ahead of the in-season deadline in November? It’s more than possible. One name is also continuing to be bandied about as a potential target for the Jets.

Davante Adams mentioned as potential trade target for the New York Jets

NFL insider Josina Anderson is on hand for Monday night’s game between the Jets and 49ers. Her report was rather interesting in the grand scheme of things.

“Just a thought & something I heard on the MNF sidelines: I think Haason Reddick should pay good attention to how the #49ers pass rush plays out today in this good test for the team with just their 2-Dominant edge mix this season,” report on New York Jets and Davante Adams. “Plus, someone from the # Jets mentioned their opinion* on the sidelines moment ago to me, saying they think the team needs to make a Reddick trade with the #Raiders for Las Vegas’ star receiver. Again, just their opinion that came up in one of my conversations on the sidelines. Plenty of sub plots.”

Adams has been linked to the Jets a whole lot recently. Obviously, that has to do with his relationship with the aforementioned Rodgers. The two played together with the Green Bay Packers for eight seasons and enjoy a great relationship.

Whether Adams is actually put on the trade block remains to be seen. It will have a lot to do with how the Raiders perform moving forward after they lost their season opener.