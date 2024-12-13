Five bold predictions for Week 15’s matchup between Baltimore Ravens-New York Giants

The Baltimore Ravens (8-5) will face the New York Giants (2-11) Sunday at MetLife Stadium in what is expected to be Week 15’s least competitive game, with the Ravens entering as 16.5-point favorites.

The Ravens are among the NFL’s best teams and remain within striking distance of the Pittsburgh Steelers for the AFC North’s top spot. The Giants, conversely, are on the verge of setting a franchise record for losses in a season and have yet to win a home game.

Despite the talent disparity between these teams, anything can happen on any given Sunday. Here are five bold predictions for the game.

Both Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry will eclipse 100 rushing yards with touchdowns

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Baltimore has the NFL’s second-ranked rushing offense, averaging 179 yards per game. New York ranks 29th in run defense, allowing 141 yards per game. This combination spells disaster for Big Blue.

Running back Derrick Henry and quarterback Lamar Jackson have combined for 2,085 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns this season. They should have a field day against the Giants’ injury-riddled defense, with both superstars surpassing 100 yards rushing and scoring touchdowns.

Malik Nabers will set career-high in receptions

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rookie Malik Nabers has been one of the Giants’ few bright spots this season. The rookie wideout has recorded 80 receptions for 819 yards and three touchdowns but hasn’t posted a 100-yard receiving performance since Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys, when he had a season-high 12 receptions for 115 yards.

Baltimore’s defensive weakness lies in its secondary, which allows a league-worst 264 passing yards per game. Though quarterback Tommy DeVito rarely challenges defenses downfield, he knows success on Sunday requires heavy involvement from Nabers. Expect the rookie to set a new season high in receptions.

Ravens will not punt until the fourth quarter

Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-Imagn Images

Beyond Jackson and Henry, the Ravens boast numerous offensive playmakers, including tight ends Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely, and second-year receiver Zay Flowers.

New York’s defense has been decimated by injuries, already losing Dexter Lawrence, Tyler Nubin, Azeez Ojulari, and Tre Hawkins III for the season. They could also be without Bobby Okereke, Dru Phillips, and other starters on Sunday. It’s difficult to envision the defense slowing Baltimore’s offense, which should avoid punting until the fourth quarter.

Giants will have first passing TD since Week 9

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

A passing touchdown shouldn’t qualify as a bold prediction in an NFL game. However, when a team hasn’t thrown one in four games, it becomes noteworthy.

Tommy DeVito will end this dubious streak Sunday, throwing his first touchdown of the season and the team’s first passing score since Week 9 against the Washington Commanders.

Giants will suffer biggest blowout loss of season

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

New York’s most lopsided defeat occurred in Week 7, falling 28-3 to the Philadelphia Eagles. Unfortunately for fans in attendance Sunday, they’ll witness an even more humbling loss as the Giants face thorough domination by the Ravens.

Final Score: Ravens 37, Giants 10