Baltimore Ravens suspend Pro Bowl wide receiver for shockingly refusing to play against Philadelphia Eagles

The Baltimore Ravens have suspended their recent trade acquisition for one game for conduct detrimental to the team.

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson, whom the Ravens acquired from the Pittsburgh Steelers for a fifth-round pick, will sit out Baltimore’s Week 15 matchup against the New York Giants after refusing to play against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. The Ravens are on a bye this week.

“We have made the difficult decision to suspend Diontae Johnson for our upcoming game against the New York Giants for conduct detrimental to the team,” Ravens executive vice president and general manage Eric DeCosta said in a statement. “Diontae’s suspension stems from refusing to enter our game against the Philadelphia Eagles.”

Johnson’s tenure with the Ravens has been disappointing thus far. Since joining Baltimore, he has made just one catch for six yards in four games. This represents a significant decline for Johnson, who was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2021 while with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Diontae Johnson’s lack of production with Baltimore Ravens

Johnson was supposed to be another weapon for quarterback Lamar Jackson to rely on, but that hasn’t been the case.

Johnson has only played in 22 snaps and targeted five times in those four games.

During his six-year career with the Steelers, Panthers, and Ravens, Johnson has 422 receptions for 4,726 receiving yards and 28 touchdowns.

