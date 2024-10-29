Baltimore Ravens trade for Pro Bowl receiver to boost Lamar Jackson’s support staff

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

With exactly one week to go before the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline, teams are busy making roster changes. That includes the 5-3 Baltimore Ravens, who fell behind the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North divisional race this week.

Yet, the Ravens still have Lamar Jackson playing at an MVP level, and Derrick Henry is proving to be a more than substantial sidekick who’s building a strong MVP candidacy for himself, too. But now they’ll have a Pro Bowl wide receiver joining their offense too.

Baltimore Ravens trade for Diontae Johnson

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, the Baltimore Ravens have traded for Diontae Johnson. They’ll send a 2025 fifth-round pick to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for the 28-year-old receiver, plus a 2025 sixth-round pick.

In addition to sending Johnson to Baltimore, the Panthers will also be paying a portion of his salary, leaving the Ravens with roughly a $625K bill for the rest of the season. Barring an extension, he’ll become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Diontae Johnson stats: 30 receptions, 357 yards, three touchdowns

Although he’s just 5-foot-10, Johnson gives Lamar Jackson yet another shifty receiver who’s developed a reputation for creating separation. Expect the Ravens to line him up all over the field, taking advantage of his ability to play outside or in the slot.

But first, he’ll have to get up to speed in Baltimore’s offense ahead of Sunday’s matchup with a very strong Denver Broncos defense that allows the third-fewest points in the NFL.

